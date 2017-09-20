Partnership Enables EdgeConneX Customers to Instantly Provision Highly Scalable Network Connectivity Across PacketFabric's Private Network

HERNDON, VA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - EdgeConneX®, specializing in global data center solutions at the edge of the network, today announces a new partnership with PacketFabric, the highly scalable network-as-a-service platform and a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, to deploy its SDN-based platform across the EdgeConneX portfolio of Edge Data Centers® (EDCs). Initial deployments will be in the Portland, Phoenix, Minneapolis, and Santa Clara EDCs.

Through this new partnership, EdgeConneX customers can now instantly provision highly scalable network connectivity between any two or more points across PacketFabric's private network. With real-time connectivity between carrier-neutral colocation facilities, PacketFabric will provide EdgeConneX customers with terabit-scale network capacity delivered in seconds utilizing the latest switching technologies and architectures.

"At EdgeConneX, it's our mission to bring advanced connectivity and services to the Edge of the network while providing customers with high-scale network capacity where it's needed," shares Clint Heiden, chief commercial officer, EdgeConneX. "This partnership will enable EdgeConneX to provide tenants with instantaneous access to PacketFabric's extensive transcontinental network."

PacketFabric's entirely automated SDN-based network delivers coast-to-coast connectivity to over 145 premier carrier-neutral colocation facilities across 17 U.S. markets via its purpose-built private backbone network. Through its innovative architecture, customers can quickly and easily procure and maintain network services in real-time, eliminating the need to deploy and manage costly infrastructure or rely on public internet access. EdgeConneX customers will also gain the opportunity to leverage PacketFabric's advanced Application Program Interface (API) for unparalleled visibility and control over their network traffic and services, ensuring consistent and reliable performance.

"At PacketFabric, we're offering customers on-demand access to reliable network connectivity with the same ease and agility with which they consume cloud services," explains William Charnock, CEO, PacketFabric. "We're excited to expand our network reach across EdgeConneX's widespread Edge Data Center ecosystem, and look forward to a productive and mutually beneficial partnership."

For more information about EdgeConneX and its leading Edge of network infrastructure solutions for expanding and improving access to wireless and data communications, visit edgeconnex.com or email info@edgeconnex.com.

To learn more about PacketFabric and its innovative SDN-based network platform, visit www.packetfabric.com.

About EdgeConneX®

EdgeConneX® is the only global Edge Data Center® provider. Creating purpose-built, edge-of-network infrastructure solutions that extend the internet's reach, EdgeConneX enables the fastest and most secure delivery of content, cloud services and applications. Edge Data Centers host bandwidth intensive and latency sensitive data closer to end-users, establishing a more secure, reliable and cost effective distribution model for the internet. For more information, please visit the EdgeConneX Internet of Everywhere® at edgeconnex.com.

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric redefines how companies procure, consume, and manage their network connectivity services. Leveraging an innovative, entirely automated SDN-based network architecture and the latest in optical and packet switching technology, PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. PacketFabric facilitates coast-to-coast connectivity to over 145 premier colocation facilities across 17 U.S. markets, and enables simple, cost-effective, and scalable network deployment via its advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal. For more information, visit www.packetfabric.com or connect with PacketFabric on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About NantWorks

NantWorks, LLC, founded by renowned physician scientist and inventor of the first human nanoparticle chemotherapeutic agent Abraxane®, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, is the umbrella organization for the following entities: NantHealth, NantMobileHealth, NantOmics, NantBio, NantCell, NantPharma, NantCapital and NantCloud. Fact-based and solution-driven, each of NantWorks' division entities operate at the nexus of innovation and infrastructure. The core mission of NantWorks is convergence and a systems approach to human biology: to develop and deliver a diverse range of technologies that accelerates innovation, broaden the scope of scientific discovery, enhance ground-breaking research, and improve healthcare treatment for those in need. NantWorks is building an integrated fact-based, genomically and proteomically-informed, personalized approach to the delivery of care and the development of next generation diagnostics and therapeutics for life threatening diseases such as Cancer, Infectious Diseases and Alzheimer's. For more information, please ‎visit www.nantworks.com/ and follow Dr. Soon-Shiong on Twitter at @DrPatSoonShiong.