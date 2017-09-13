EdgeConneX Expands Into Canada, Responding to Need for Wholesale Colocation Solutions, Demands for Network and Peering Diversity, and Data Sovereignty Requirements

HERNDON, VA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - EdgeConneX®, specializing in global data center solutions at the edge of the network, today announces its first Edge Data Center® (EDC) in Toronto, Canada. The new facility will serve as a robust connectivity and peering alternative, offering extensive fiber, density and peering options to metro area customers. Toronto is the financial and enterprise capital of Canada and acts as an international gateway between Europe and North America, which makes it an attractive location for large cloud, content and network service providers wanting to securely interconnect with their customers.

The new multi-tenant Toronto EDC offers high-density power in a redundant and reliable facility. The initial deployment will be a 6MW, N+1 designed data center scheduled for rapid delivery in early Q2 2018. EdgeConneX will bring a strong Internet ecosystem to the facility that includes networks, IX's, IP providers, cloud on-ramps, gaming platforms, IoT platforms and CDN's, creating a highly interconnected facility. Capacity for the Toronto campus is planned, offering customers peace of mind with a line of site to scalable capacity as needed for future demand.

In collaboration with its customers, EdgeConneX has seen the need for Edge services expand rapidly across the globe as cloud applications require localization and availability in the most proximate location to end user customers. EdgeConneX has previously used initial market entry deployments such as Toronto to develop other large campus builds that scale to as many as 100MWs in markets such as Amsterdam, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Dublin, Miami, Phoenix, and Portland.

The Toronto facility marks the 40th Edge Data Center in the EdgeConneX global Edge Data Center portfolio. It is located strategically at the crossroads of several major fiber routes with five network providers on-net, ensuring direct and diverse routes to multiple locations with low latency and low cost.

"In collaboration with our customers, EdgeConneX is accelerating its expansion globally and entering new markets such as Toronto to facilitate the enablement of their cloud, content, network or other services ever closer to their end-users," says Clint Heiden, chief commercial officer, EdgeConneX. "Latency, security, data sovereignty and quality of service are all critical impediments to cloud adoption and content distribution, which in large part is solved by going to the Edge."

For more information about EdgeConneX and its leading Edge of network infrastructure solutions for expanding and improving access to wireless and data communications, visit edgeconnex.com or email info@edgeconnex.com.

About EdgeConneX®

EdgeConneX® is the only global Edge Data Center® provider. Creating purpose-built, edge-of-network infrastructure solutions that extend the internet's reach, EdgeConneX enables the fastest and most secure delivery of content, cloud services and applications. Edge Data Centers host bandwidth intensive and latency sensitive data closer to end-users, establishing a more secure, reliable and cost effective distribution model for the internet. For more information, please visit the EdgeConneX Internet of Everywhere® at edgeconnex.com.