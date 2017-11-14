Trade Organization of Leading Data Centers in the Netherlands Welcomes EdgeConneX as Company Plans Future Edge Data Center® Deployments in Amsterdam

HERNDON, VA--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - EdgeConneX®, specializing in global data center solutions at the edge of the network, today announces it has become a member of the Dutch Data Center Association (DDA). The DDA is a trade organization of leading data centers in the Netherlands whose mission is to strengthen the economic growth and enhance the profile of the data center sector to government, media and society.

"With the rise of the Internet of Things and 5G, EdgeConneX Edge Data Centers® will become more important than ever before," comments Stijn Grove, Director, Dutch Data Center Association. "EdgeConneX is an international key player in this area, and I firmly believe it can strongly contribute to the Dutch data center sector and our position as the Digital Gateway to Europe. Together, we can make the Netherlands an even more powerful data center hub."

In January 2016, EdgeConneX launched its first European Edge Data Center ® (EDC) in Amsterdam. The Amsterdam EDC is purpose-built and precisely located to provide the shortest and fastest routes for content, cloud and application delivery to local consumers, enterprises and Internet customers throughout the Netherlands. With capabilities of 20+kW per cabinet and 6kW+ per square meter, this facility is strategically positioned in close proximity to major network provider aggregation points.

The Netherlands is home to one of the most advanced markets for data center operations in Europe, and has the world's second-highest penetration of household broadband connections in the continent. Approximately one-third of European data centers are located in the Amsterdam metro area. In addition to future expansion in Amsterdam and Dublin, EdgeConneX has a further 10 regions under consideration across Europe.

"By joining the Dutch Data Center Association, we become part of an association that's dedicated to collaborating with data center industry experts, ensuring that the data center provider market continues to play a large part in the growth of the Dutch economy," says Dick Theunissen, Managing Director EMEA, EdgeConneX. "We welcome the opportunity to be part of their programs on thought-leadership articles and events that educate the Dutch market on the importance of Edge Data Centers throughout the region, and look forward to working with the DDA team to share EdgeConneX's capabilities to their members. Just recently, we announced our fourth data center in Amsterdam, making this a pivotal time to become part of the DDA community."

EdgeConneX specializes in providing purpose-built, power dense Edge Data Center solutions that enable the fastest delivery of data to end-users. EdgeConneX has created a new Edge of the Internet by designing and deploying facilities that are strategically positioned nearest to network provider aggregation points, ensuring the lowest latency data delivery with improved security and quality of service.

For more information about EdgeConneX and its leading Edge of network infrastructure solutions for expanding and improving access to wireless and data communications, visit edgeconnex.com or email info@edgeconnex.com.

To learn more about the Dutch Data Center Association, please visit www.dutchdatacenters.nl/en/.

About DDA

The Dutch Data Center Association (DDA) is the trade organization of data centers in the Netherlands, the bedrock of the Dutch economy. The DDA unites leading data centers in the Netherlands in a common mission: the strengthening of economic growth and the profiling of the data center sector to government, media and society.

The DDA expresses industry views on regulatory and policy issues. It demonstrates leadership by facilitating and encouraging members to implement operational improvements in the form of best practices. The DDA promotes education and contributes to technical standards, which enables the data center industry in the Netherlands and abroad to further distinguish itself.

The DDA is one of the founders of the umbrella foundation Digitale Infrastructuur Nederland (DINL). DINL unites organizations that facilitate the digital infrastructure within the Netherlands. The DDA closely collaborates with Digital Gateway to Europe, which promotes the Netherlands as an international data hub. The DDA also actively collaborates with market operators, the government and other interested parties.

About EdgeConneX®

EdgeConneX® is the only global Edge Data Center® provider. Creating purpose-built, edge-of-network infrastructure solutions that extend the internet's reach, EdgeConneX enables the fastest and most secure delivery of content, cloud services and applications. Edge Data Centers host bandwidth intensive and latency sensitive data closer to end-users, establishing a more secure, reliable and cost-effective distribution model for the internet. For more information, please visit the EdgeConneX Internet of Everywhere® at edgeconnex.com.