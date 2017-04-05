Salt Lake Internet eXchange Provides Tethered Connectivity and Peering via EdgeConneX-XMission Partnership, Creating the Shortest and Most Direct Routes for Content, Cloud and IoT Localization

HERNDON, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - EdgeConneX®, specializing in global data center solutions at the edge of the network, today announces its partnership with the Salt Lake Internet eXchange (SLIX), offering connectivity solutions via their Edge Data Center® (EDC) in Salt Lake City, UT. Owned and operated by XMission, SLIX is the only Internet exchange in Salt Lake City with 10-plus unique networks connected with available peering for local EdgeConneX customers, including wireless carriers, service providers, content delivery networks (CDNs), cloud providers and enterprises. EdgeConneX will now be brought on-net connecting it with three other regional facilities in Salt Lake City.

EdgeConneX, offering high-density power in a highly redundant, reliable and climate-controlled 14,230 square-foot facility, delivers up to 20KW per cabinet, N+1 design and provides tenants with the most efficient placement of their content and applications. EdgeConneX has arrangements with multiple carriers for dark and lit fiber, as well as for out-of-band (OOB) signaling and dedicated internet access (DIA) at the SLIX. The current list of carriers includes AT&T, CenturyLink, Comcast Business, Integra, Utopia, Verizon, XMission and Zayo.

EdgeConneX extends the most direct route with reduced latency and cost for customers that need connectivity. Together with XMission, they offer customers future scalability and a secure colocation facility with 24x7 visibility into their space, power and connectivity resources to maintain a high-quality end user experience.

"EdgeConneX designs and deploys Edge Data Centers that are strategically positioned near network provider aggregation points, establishing new local peering facilities that ensure the lowest latency data delivery with improved quality of service and increased security," notes Clint Heiden, chief commercial officer, EdgeConneX. "XMission is a great partner of ours, has a notable history in the industry and is a committed member of the Salt Lake City business community. They provide a complimentary suite of network services, from 10 Megabit residential to multi 10 Gigabit business circuits. We are pleased to now offer diverse peering options and the ability to deliver bandwidth-intensive content and internet applications with the lowest possible latency to customers with a presence in Salt Lake City."

"SLIX and XMission are pleased to partner with EdgeConneX to expand provider peering and connectivity in the Salt Lake City area. We believe that low latency is of equal importance as bandwidth size and direct peering is the best way to facilitate that," adds Pete Ashdown, president and founder, XMission.

For more information about EdgeConneX and its leading Edge of network infrastructure solutions for expanding and improving access to wireless and data communications, visit edgeconnex.com or email info@edgeconnex.com.

About EdgeConneX®

EdgeConneX® is the only global Edge Data Center® provider. Creating purpose-built, edge-of-network infrastructure solutions that extend the internet's reach, EdgeConneX enables the fastest and most secure delivery of content, cloud services and applications. Edge Data Centers host bandwidth intensive and latency sensitive data closer to end-users, establishing a more secure, reliable and cost effective distribution model for the internet. For more information, please visit the EdgeConneX Internet of Everywhere® at edgeconnex.com.

About Salt Lake Internet eXchange (SLIX)

In an effort to increase connectivity, and reduce latency between Internet companies and organizations, XMission founded Salt Lake Internet eXchange (SLIX), an Internet Exchange Point in Salt Lake City in 2013. SLIX offers reliable and sizeable connectivity between members, including content delivery networks, cloud hosting providers, and Internet service providers. Connection speeds on SLIX start at 1Gb, but go to 10Gb and 20Gb with a potential of 80Gb on existing equipment. Customers can connect to SLIX at the XMission Data Center, C7 Social Hall, Level3 Delong, or EdgeConneX. For more information, please visit http://slix.net

About XMission

XMission is one of the oldest and most experienced Internet service companies in the United States, and Utah's leading independent Internet service provider (ISP). Headquartered in Salt Lake City, XMission provides high-speed Internet connectivity, email, web hosting, digital phone services, and colocation services to residents and businesses.

XMission also proudly supports nonprofit organizations by providing free web hosting services, in-kind donations, and sponsoring community-based events and facilities, including the Salt Lake Science and Engineering Fair, the Utah Arts Festival, and the Twilight Concert Series.

Detailed descriptions of XMission's services are available online at www.xmission.com. XMission can be reached by email at sales@xmission.com or by phone at 877.964.7746.