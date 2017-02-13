EdgeWave Honored As Best Product Winner in the 5th Annual 2017 Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards in Messaging Security Solutions

Recognizing Innovation During the RSA® Conference 2017

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - EdgeWave announced today that Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine and media partner of the RSA® Conference 2017, has named EdgeWave ePrism Email Security winner of the Best Product Award in Messaging Security Solutions.

After many months of review and judging by leading independent information security experts, Cyber Defense Magazine is pleased to have selected EdgeWave as a winner for their ePrism Email Security solution.

"We're thrilled to recognize next-generation innovation in the information security marketplace and that's why EdgeWave has earned this award from Cyber Defense Magazine. Some of the best INFOSEC defenses come from these kinds of forward thinking players who think outside of the box," said Pierluigi Paganini, Editor-in-Chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

EdgeWave ePrism Email Security, a three-time recipient of CDM's Best Product Award in Messaging Security, is a hosted cloud email security solution with Zero-Minute Defense against phishing, spam and malware campaigns using our automated intelligence and 24/7/365 human analysis in a simple-to-use security suite for all email compliance, litigation and business needs. ePrism's human analysis is a first-of-its-kind in the industry and adds a layer of deeper review unmatched by other solution providers today. ePrism Email Security includes advanced email security, anti-virus, data loss prevention (DLP), continuity, encryption, archiving and more --- all backed by U.S. based technical and account support.

"CDM's recognition of EdgeWave ePrism Email Security further validates our company as an innovator. Email security has surfaced as the No.1 concern for most enterprises. EdgeWave continues to demonstrate its commitment to developing world class technology for our customers to combat email-based threats," says Lou Ryan, CEO and Chairman of EdgeWave. "This industry honor is the greatest endorsement to the fact that ePrism is ahead of the curve when it comes to the best-of-the-best products that can provide the highest security in Messaging Security."

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting edge knowledge, real world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences and our paid subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com/

About EdgeWave, Inc.

EdgeWave is a leader in the cyber security industry, delivering innovative, effective and efficient email and web security protection for thousands of business and government organizations. Our mission is to mitigate the risks you face in the real world, and support you in reducing the cost and complexity of protecting your organization in today's fast-changing security and risk environment.

