EdgeWave Honored As Best Product Winner in the 5th Annual 2017 Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards in Content Management & Filtering Solutions

Recognizing Innovation During the RSA® Conference 2017

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - EdgeWave announced today that Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine and media partner of the RSA® Conference 2017, has named EdgeWave iPrism Web Security, winner of the Best Product Award in Content Management & Filtering Solutions.

After many months of review and judging by leading independent information security experts, Cyber Defense Magazine is pleased to have selected EdgeWave as a winner for their iPrism Web Security solution.

"We're thrilled to recognize next-generation innovation in the information security marketplace and that's why EdgeWave has earned this award from Cyber Defense Magazine. Some of the best INFOSEC defenses come from these kinds of forward thinking players who think outside of the box," said Pierluigi Paganini, Editor-in-Chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

EdgeWave iPrism is a secure web gateway solution that provides real time malware defense and the most accurate URL classification using our proprietary, automated intelligence and 100% human review via iGuard. For over 10 years, iGuard has maintained the most comprehensive URL database and analytic system. iGuard URL analysis uses a combination of technology and human URL review for content categorization and malicious URL analysis to stop even the most sophisticated tactics that cybercriminals use to elude conventional as well as perimeter based security systems. Furthermore, iPrism combines advanced security with highly granular policy management, giving administrators ultimate flexibility for policy management -- keeping critical data secure anytime, anywhere and from any device.

"CDM's recognition of EdgeWave iPrism Web Security further validates our company as an innovator. EdgeWave's continued success in web security has driven a significant increase in customer satisfaction and growth." says Lou Ryan, CEO and Chairman of EdgeWave. "This industry honor is the greatest endorsement to the fact that iPrism is ahead of the curve when it comes to the best-of-the-best products that can provide the highest security in Content Management & Filtering Solutions."

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting edge knowledge, real world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences and our paid subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com/

About EdgeWave, Inc.

EdgeWave is a leader in the cyber security industry, delivering innovative, effective and efficient email and web security protection for thousands of business and government organizations. Our mission is to mitigate the risks you face in the real world, and support you in reducing the cost and complexity of protecting your organization in today's fast-changing security and risk environment.

For more information, please visit EdgeWave online at https://www.edgewave.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Edgewave

http://www.twitter.com/EdgeWave

http://www.facebook.com/EdgeWave

http://www.google.com/+EdgeWaveIncSanDiego