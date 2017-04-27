Edgile to Address Financial Industry Security Executives at 2017 FS-ISAC Annual Summit

Firm Exec Presents on Strategic Approach to Mandated Three Lines of Defense for More Effective Risk Management and Control

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Edgile, the leading security and risk consulting firm and provider of industry-specific regulatory content libraries, today announced that it will present to leading financial services cyber security executives at the 2017 FS-ISAC Annual Summit on the importance of organizational alignment to comply with updates to the FFIEC Management and Information Security Handbooks. Edgile will showcase the strategic use of the service catalog as a critical tool for financial institutions to operationalize information risk management policies across the FFIEC mandated three lines of defense. The FS-ISAC Annual Summit will take place April 30 - May 3, 2017 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

FS-ISAC's Annual Summit brings together top information security executives from the largest financial institutions across banking, brokerage, insurance, card companies and payment processors to share information and best practices. Executives gain critical insights on cyber and physical threat intelligence, collaborate with peers on emerging threats and identify cutting edge solutions from vendor partners.

According to The Institute of Internal Auditors, it's not enough that the various risk and control functions exist -- the challenge is to assign specific roles and to coordinate effectively and efficiently among these groups so that there are neither "gaps" in controls nor unnecessary duplications of coverage. The stakes are high. Without a cohesive, coordinated approach, limited risk and control resources may not be deployed effectively, and significant risks may not be identified or managed appropriately. Source: Institute of Internal Auditors, Three Lines of Defense in Effective Risk Management and Control.

Edgile Case Study: Service Catalog and Three Lines of Defense

Wednesday, May 3 at 1:30 p.m.

The recent updates to the FFIEC Management and Information Security Handbooks necessitate a highly organized level of alignment. Not to mention today's cyber threats require this level of coordination and collaboration. This presentation details a case study on operationalizing information risk management policies across three lines of defense using a service catalog. Learn how the service catalog approach allows organizations to clearly define roles and responsibilities between front line risk takers, second line risk oversight and third line audit providing accountability and enabling a glide path for a maturity roadmap to incrementally improve the service capabilities over time.

