edjuster to Acquire Contents Inventory Services (CIS), Expanding US Presence in Property Contents Software and Services

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - edjuster, North America's leading provider of SaaS-based software and services to the property contents insurance marketplace, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% ownership of Contents Inventory Services (CIS) a leading U.S. provider of services to the property contents insurance marketplace. This transaction aligns with edjuster's acceleration of the delivery of its 'Total Contents' services--covering all aspects of contents, from start to finish.

In response to industry demand, this strategic geographic expansion supports edjuster's initiative to provide a full range of contents services to the California property claims market. The acquisition will strengthen edjuster's market positioning through combined assets and resources, consistently underscored with the benefit of improved performance (Performance Excellence Guarantee) to scale with increasing volumes. The tremendous reputation of CIS, based on over 20 years of reliable field claims inventory and valuation work will complement edjuster's strong market position. Existing CIS customers will benefit from industry-leading standardization, a robust SaaS platform and new innovation for greater accuracy, and streamlining of all core services.

"This acquisition is important to us for many reasons. It allows us to showcase a very high-level of commitment to our US market clients, while offering us a tremendous opportunity to expand our presence in the massive California market," said Andy Williams, edjuster's CEO. "edjuster's mission is to offer the most modern, innovative and complete approach to contents claims in the North American property contents insurance marketplace. We are excited to expand our footprint in the important California market, while combining our shared resources and assets."

"After 20 years in the industry with a solid reputation built on core services, we are looking forward to bringing edjusters innovation to our clientele, while streamlining our existing services," said Ron Oates, President, CIS. "We look forward to working with edjuster's leadership team to deliver even more innovative solutions to our US customers, at a pace faster than ever before."

The acquisition of CIS is subject to certain closing conditions and is expected to close near September 30, 2017.

ABOUT EDJUSTER

edjuster is North America's leading provider of SaaS-based software and services to the property contents insurance marketplace, offering insurers and their policyholders the assurance of performance excellence guaranteed on claims services-leveraging a combination of people and technology. edjuster offers a suite of customizable services, providing end-to-end solutions for all types and sizes of contents claims, from outsourcing support services to software as a service (SaaS) of its exclaim contents valuation platform. Our non-partisan, performance excellence guaranteed approach consistently contributes to enhancing the image and reputation of our insurer clients and ensures that policyholders remain satisfied and loyal.