edjuster Appoints New CFO to Take Company Through Next Phase of Growth

Leading contents inventory and valuation provider continues executive team expansion with addition of seasoned finance professional Peter Bernhardt

OTTAWA, ON and RICHARDSON, TX--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - edjuster​, North America's leading provider of SaaS-based software and services to the property contents insurance marketplace, continues its investment in new executive talent with the hiring of Peter Bernhardt as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Bernhardt is a seasoned executive with extensive experience overseeing finance organizations for high-growth companies, most recently serving as Senior Business Consultant for a diverse range of companies including Rolls Royce Civil Nuclear Canada and Ambico Limited.

As CFO at edjuster, Mr. Bernhardt will be responsible for ensuring that the finance team can enable the company to continue to drive growth, capitalizing on the growing demand for contents inventory, valuation and SaaS services for insurers. The team's mandate is to drive greater streamlining and efficiency, financial governance and risk management across the organization.

"Peter brings terrific skills to our finance and accounting team from his experience at several growing companies where he was instrumental in providing the finance vision, strategy and leadership to help the organizations get to the next level," Andy Williams, edjuster's President and CEO, said. "With Peter at the finance helm, I'm confident we'll be well positioned to meet our growth goals moving forward."

In addition to over 10 years' experience as a financial controller, Peter has 20 years of business experience as a Systems Consultant. With this wealth of experience across many industries, companies, and with people at all levels, Peter has been able to strategically impact many organizations whether through implementing core ERP systems, designing custom integrated applications, developing new business processes, providing detailed data analysis or designing financial report systems. Peter holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting and Finance, and is certified in several software applications.

ABOUT EDJUSTER

edjuster is North America's leading provider of SaaS-based software and services to the property contents insurance marketplace, offering insurers and their policyholders the assurance of fast, fair, dispute-free claim settlements. edjuster offers a suite of customizable services, providing end-to-end solutions for all types and sizes of contents claims, from outsourcing support services to software as a service (SaaS) of its e-xclaim contents valuation platform. Our non-partisan, performance excellence guaranteed approach enhances the image and reputation of our insurer clients and ensures that policyholders remain satisfied and loyal.