edjuster Celebrates Ten Years of Continued Growth in Quebec Market

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - edjuster, North America's leading provider of SaaS-based software and services to the property contents insurance marketplace, this month marks ten years of successful operations in the Quebec market. As such, the company continues with the expansion of staff in key geographical areas to support the increase in the specialized segment of content claims inventory and processing.

Over the past year, edjuster doubled both its revenue and the number of employees in Quebec. As such, the Company has established an even stronger position of resources to support major, catastrophic events, improve response times, reduce time spent onsite, minimize travel costs for insurers and better maintain its high level of health and safety standards.

As Quebec Insurers continue to recognize the value of professional, third-party field services for residential and commercial content inventory, edjuster will continue its expansion in all key regions to help further support its unmatched Performance Excellence Guarantee (PEG) program. The unique combination of technology with the e-xclaim cloud based content management platform and employees -- delivers more accurate and consistent performance on claims -- which is a clear differentiator in this market.

"We exclusively selected edjuster as our preferred vendor in Quebec, based on their fast, efficient service for collection of information on non-restorable contents for our customers -- along with supplying pricing of those contents," said Cindy Iwamoto, National Vendor Manager/Claims at RSA Canada.

"Quebec is a very important market for us, and I am pleased with our consistent performance and the commitment we continue to provide our Insurer partners," said Andy Williams, CEO. "On behalf of our growing Insurer client base we look forward to continued delivery of exceptional experiences to their adjusters and policyholders."

ABOUT EDJUSTER

edjuster is North America's leading provider of SaaS-based software and services to the property contents insurance marketplace, offering insurers and their policyholders the assurance of performance excellence guaranteed on claims services -- leveraging a combination of people and technology. edjuster offers a suite of customizable services, providing end-to-end solutions for all types and sizes of contents claims, from outsourcing support services to software as a service (SaaS) of its exclaim contents valuation platform. Our non-partisan, performance excellence guaranteed approach enhances the image and reputation of our insurer clients and ensures that policyholders remain satisfied and loyal.