edjuster Launches Industry-First Total Contents Solution for Property Contents

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - November 08, 2017) - edjuster, North America's leading provider of SaaS-based software and services to the property contents insurance marketplace, today announced the launch of its 'Total Contents' program -- covering all aspects of property contents, from start to finish.

edjuster is the first and only company to offer a Total Contents solution, managing all aspects of contents claims to ensure the greatest level of streamlining, cost control and transparency, enabling adjusters to do more from the desk. The program is proven to address all challenges associated with contents manipulation and to greatly control leakage costs in this vulnerable area of claims processing.

"The launch of Total Contents signifies a shift in how we do business with our insurance partners," said Andy Williams, edjuster's CEO. "edjuster's mission is to offer the most modern, innovative and complete approach to contents claims in the North American property contents insurance marketplace. Our new Total Contents solution is our proprietary approach to simplifying the complex contents management process for all stakeholders."

Total Contents is supported by edjuster's trusted partner network that provides: controlled pack outs, textile cleaning, hard wood restoration, electronics cleaning and the removal of all non-restorable contents -- all in an effective, efficient and controlled manner.

edjuster is North America's leading provider of SaaS-based software and services to the property contents insurance marketplace, offering insurers and their policyholders the assurance of performance excellence guaranteed on claims services-leveraging a combination of people and technology. edjuster offers a suite of customizable services, providing end-to-end solutions for all types and sizes of contents claims, from outsourcing support services to software as a service (SaaS) of its exclaim contents valuation platform. Our non-partisan, performance excellence guaranteed approach consistently contributes to enhancing the image and reputation of our insurer clients and ensures that policyholders remain satisfied and loyal.