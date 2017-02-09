edjuster Signs Exclusive Agreement with West Bend Mutual Insurance to Provide Content Claims Services

Leading contents inventory and valuation provider to support centralized claims unit with technology and services

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - edjuster​, North America's leading provider of SaaS-based software and services to the property contents insurance marketplace, today announced that West Bend Mutual Insurance has selected edjuster's SaaS Platform, e-xclaim for the exclusive processing and management of their internal Personal Property Claims Handling.

West Bend was seeking a solution to improve the like, kind and quality (LKQ) matching, consistency and speed of their contents claims estimating for personal policyholders with lost, stolen or damaged personal property. edjuster's unique combination of technology and people to create better, more consistent performance on claims was a compelling differentiator. West Bend selected e-xclaim, because of its ease of use, superior claims functionality and industry-leading LKQ data and matching capability. The added bonus of edjusters' Performance Excellence Guarantee program improves consistency and increases accountability and commitment on all claims handling services performed.

"We selected e-xclaim for its ease of use, the affordability of the product and the clear, easy to read reports that are generated," said Todd Leichtle, claims manager at West Bend.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to work with West Bend and honored that they have selected e-xclaim to help them quickly compile property estimates," said Andy Williams, edjuster's President and CEO. "We're certain that West Bend will benefit greatly from both the use of our industry leading SaaS product and our Performance Excellence Guarantee (PEG) Program, dedicated to delivering a superior claims settlement experience for both insurers and policyholders."

ABOUT EDJUSTER

edjuster is North America's leading provider of SaaS-based software and services to the property contents insurance marketplace, offering insurers and their policyholders the assurance of fast, fair, dispute-free claim settlements. edjuster offers a suite of customizable services, providing end-to-end solutions for all types and sizes of contents claims, from outsourcing support services to software as a service (SaaS) of its e-xclaim contents valuation platform. Our non-partisan, performance excellence guaranteed approach enhances the image and reputation of our insurer clients and ensures that policyholders remain satisfied and loyal.

ABOUT WEST BEND MUTUAL INSURANCE

Founded in 1894, West Bend employs more than 1,000 people; serves personal and commercial insurance needs in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky, and Nebraska; and has grown to more than $1.5 billion in assets. It is represented by 1,250 independent insurance agencies.