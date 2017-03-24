edjuster to Exhibit at National PLRB Claims Conference

BOSTON, ME--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Booth #900 at the PLRB Claims Conference -- edjuster, North America's leading provider of SaaS-based software and services to the property contents insurance marketplace, today announced it will exhibit at the upcoming PLRB Claims Conference & Insurance Services Expo to be held at the John B. Hynes Convention Center, March 26-29, Boston, MA.

PLRB attendees can learn about edjuster's 'Performance Excellence Guarantee (PEG) Program', a performance-based approach offered to customers. As the first program of its kind in the area of contents claims handling services, PEG is designed to add incentive to improve consistency and to increase accountability and commitment at the vendor level on all claims handling services performed. The success of edjuster's proprietary PEG program has contributed directly to exponential growth in US markets and is supported by the edjuster employment model which delivers more consistent and measurable performance standards.

edjuster staff will be onsite in booth #900, demonstrating exclaim, the industry's leading SaaS contents management solution. The most recent version of our customer portal will be highlighted, along with our Amazon Gift Card Fulfillment Program. Amazon Gift Cards, issued through exclaim, enable content claim settlements to be achieved up to three times faster than traditional industry settlement methods.

"As North America's leading Contents Company we are committed to continually evolving our software and service offerings to our valued customers and partners. Our latest release of exclaim, with our updated customer portal, underscores our commitment to delivering the best user experience. We are excited to demonstrate the measurable benefits this key aspect that our solution provides. We are also grateful for the opportunity and platform PLRB provides in allowing us to showcase our products and services to such a tremendous audience," said Andy Williams, edjuster's CEO.

ABOUT EDJUSTER

edjuster is North America's leading provider of SaaS-based software and services to the property contents insurance marketplace, offering insurers and their policyholders the assurance of performance excellence guaranteed on claims services -- leveraging a combination of people and technology. edjuster offers a suite of customizable services, providing end-to-end solutions for all types and sizes of contents claims, from outsourcing support services to software as a service (SaaS) of its exclaim contents valuation platform. Our non-partisan, performance excellence guaranteed approach enhances the image and reputation of our insurer clients and ensures that policyholders remain satisfied and loyal.