New feature to support individualized learning, using recognized metrics to measure reading abilities

DURHAM, NC--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Edmentum, a leading provider of web-based learning solutions, and MetaMetrics®, developer of the widely adopted Lexile® Framework for Reading, are partnering to give educators enhanced assessment tools to better determine individualized learning paths for students. Student reading abilities will now be reported as Lexile measures through the Edmentum Exact Path adaptive reading assessment. The addition of Lexile measures will help educators monitor student progress toward state- and grade-level readiness standards.

A Lexile measure represents both a student's reading ability and the complexity of a text, such as a book or magazine article. When used together, Lexile reader measures and Lexile text measures help students and educators select reading materials that match each student's unique ability. When students read text within their Lexile range, they are more likely to comprehend it, while still being sufficiently challenged to maintain interest and learning. Recognized as the standard for individually matching readers with texts, tens of millions of students worldwide receive Lexile measures to help them choose targeted readings from more than 100 million articles, books and websites that have been measured.

"We created Exact Path with a vision of providing educators the tools, data and time they need to truly personalizing reading instruction for each of their students," said Rob Rueckl, Chief Executive Officer, Edmentum. "The Lexile framework is the gold standard in measuring students' reading ability and comprehension, so establishing this partnership with MetaMetrics was critical to realizing that vision."

Edmentum's Exact Path pairs adaptive assessments with powerful learning paths to provide individualized instruction where it is needed most. The new K-6 solution tracks students' progress and growth over time so educators can gain powerful, timely insight to inform personalized instruction. By allowing students to focus on materials that provide an appropriate level of challenge informed by assessments, students gain confidence and a relevant, satisfying learning experience.

"We are excited that Edmentum is offering Lexile measures to help evaluate and track students' reading performance and growth in reading," said Malbert Smith, III, Ph.D., CEO, president and co-founder, MetaMetrics. "To prepare students for the rigors of college and careers, it is key to tailor the reading experience to the individual learner and monitor growth to ensure that every student is on a trajectory towards being college and career ready."

About Edmentum, Inc.

Edmentum, Inc. is committed to making it easier for educators to individualize learning for every student through simple technology, high-quality content, and actionable data. Founded in innovation, Edmentum's powerful learning solutions blend technology with individual teaching approaches. Edmentum is committed to being educators' most trusted partner in creating successful student outcomes everywhere learning occurs. Built on fifty years of experience in education, Edmentum solutions currently support educators and students in more than 40,000 schools nationwide. For more information, visit edmentum.com.

About MetaMetrics®

MetaMetrics is focused on improving education for learners of all ages and ability levels. The organization develops scientific measures of academic achievement and complementary technologies that link assessment results with real-world instruction. MetaMetrics' products and services for reading (The Lexile® Framework for Reading, El Sistema Lexile® para Leer), mathematics (The Quantile® Framework for Mathematics) and writing (The Lexile® Framework for Writing) provide unique insights about academic ability and the potential for growth, enabling individuals to achieve their goals at every stage of development. Connect with the organization at: http://blog.lexile.com.