Edo Japan Continues Community Food Bank Support With 'Edo a Little, Help a Lot' Campaign

More than $64,000 donated to local food banks across Canada

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 30, 2017) - Alberta-based Edo Japan (Edo) was busy feeding more than just hungry customers during the final months of 2016. As part of its 'Edo a Little, Help a Lot' holiday giving campaign, Edo restaurants across the country raised $64,311.79 for local food banks to help feed those in need. The Edmonton Food Bank will receive $13,186.67 of Edo's overall food bank contribution. This year marks the seventh consecutive year of Edo's partnerships with Canada's food banks through its 'Edo a Little, Help a Lot' holiday giving campaign in an effort to give back to the local communities where they operate.

"Edo is proud to continue its strong partnership with local food banks across Canada as we wanted to carry the tradition of our holiday giving campaign into the 2016 holiday season," said Dave Minnett, President and CEO, Edo Japan. "We are thankful to our supportive franchisees and loyal customers who helped us make the holidays brighter for Canadian families in need."

Since the inception of its partnership with Canadian food banks in 2010, Edo has raised more than $363,000 for local food banks in the communities where it operates. Edo introduced Double Up Day this year on December 10, 2016 at all locations nationwide. With every spring roll purchased, Edo donated 50 cents to local food banks, doubling its traditional holiday season donation of 25 cents. In addition to the money raised during its holiday campaign, Edo supports local food banks year-round with donations collected during dry runs for the openings of new stores.

About Edo Japan

Established in 1979 in Calgary, Alberta, Edo Japan was designed to bring the freshness of hot Japanese Teppan-style cooking to suburban shopping centres and food courts across Canada. Offering the highest quality, freshly prepared food in the quick service restaurant industry, Edo Japan has quickly become a popular alternative with more than 115 locations across Canada, serving more than eight million meals annually. For more information please visit www.edojapan.com.

