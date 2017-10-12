Education Veteran Expands Tyton Partners' Operations to West Coast

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - Trace Urdan has joined Tyton Partners, the leading provider of investment banking and strategy consulting services to the global knowledge sector, as a Managing Director. Trace will be primarily focused on developing new relationships in support of the Firm's banking and consulting practices and extending its sector thought leadership through various research, publishing, and presenting initiatives. He will be based in San Francisco, CA.

"Trace has been a leading voice within the education and workforce markets for nearly two decades," noted Chris Curran, Tyton Partners' Managing Partner. "I have always viewed Trace's market commentaries as 'must-read' material for anyone serious about understanding the markets. His keen observations and insights regarding education businesses, their models, and the evolution of markets have been actively sought out by executives and investors eager to gain an edge."

Trace has followed the Global Education and Knowledge Services market as an equity research analyst for more than 18 years, during which time he has held senior research positions at a number of firms including ThinkEquity, Robert W. Baird, Signal Hill Capital Group, Wells Fargo Securities, and most recently as a Managing Director at Credit Suisse. After holding senior management positions within Time Inc. and KPMG Media Marwick, Trace began his career as a research analyst in 1998 with Alex. Brown & Sons, covering publishing and education.

"We are thrilled to have Trace join the Tyton Partners platform, extending our market presence both literally and figuratively," added Adam Newman, Tyton Partners' Managing Partner. "We're eager to infuse his experience and perspectives across our work with both banking and consulting clients, as well as expanding Tyton's global network of relationships with those that Trace has developed during his time in the sector."

During his career he has followed a wide range of companies serving the education market, including early childhood, K-12, higher education and employment training. He is widely-cited as an expert on the topics of for-profit education, education technology and education policy. He has been cited by Career College Central magazine as one of the 25 most influential people in the career college sector, testified before the Spellings Commission on the Future of Higher Education, and authored a white paper for the Kauffman Foundation on the topic of higher education regulation.

Trace received a BA from Yale University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

