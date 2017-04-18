Educational Movement Launches as Millions Stand with Science

In conjunction with the Science March on Earth Day, new educational technology company Planet3 and famed artist Chuck Sperry urge public to reimagine its perceptions of a scientist; Co-founder Albert Lin to speak on National Mall

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Planet3, an exploration-based learning company, today announced its participation in the March for Science with a campaign designed to inspire kids to imagine themselves as the next generation of explorers, risk-takers, change agents and entrepreneurs -- a.k.a. scientists.

Kicking off online today, as people around the world prepare to march, and culminating with an address from Planet3's Co-founder and Chief Science Officer, Albert Lin, at The March for Science Washington DC event on Earth Day, April 22, the company is offering attendees free commemorative art from renowned artist Chuck Sperry and many online resources at http://exploreplanet3.com/standwithscience/.

"What we do with the next 50 years will determine the fate of the next 10,000, so we're working hard to inspire the next generation of scientists through the lens of exploration," said Lin. "After all, from Galileo to Goodall, the great scientists of all time have been explorers, risk-takers, entrepreneurs, change agents, adventurers, and truth seekers. What could be a more exciting life?"

Planet3 is an exploration-based learning company that ignites a passion for lifelong learning in STEAM subjects and empowers students to solve the complex challenges of our changing planet. The company is pioneering a new approach to STEAM curriculum via a unique, rich, interactive, game-based, learning environment. The comprehensive middle school science curriculum -- modeled on the Next Generation Science Standards -- uses the planet Earth as a laboratory for teaching Earth, Life, and Physical Science.

"We want every kid to see the adventurous, game-changing side of science. Imagine studying geoscience with a virtual descent into the heart of a volcano, or learning about ocean health by exploring a coral reef in a virtual submarine. Our aim is for kids to see themselves as tomorrow's scientists. Today's students deserve more than dog-eared textbooks, and through immersive media and state-of-the-art game design we can provide a thrilling, visually stunning exploration of the subjects and skill sets critical to the economic health of our country -- and the survival of our planet," says Tim Kelly, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Planet3.

To support science, education, and to help kids self-identify as the next generation of scientists, Planet3 is offering attendees free commemorative art from renowned artist Chuck Sperry and is making online resources to support science available to everyone:

Downloadable March posters: In partnership with renowned artist Chuck Sperry, Planet3 has developed a commemorative March poster that can be downloaded for free and taken to marches throughout the world. http://exploreplanet3.com/standwithscience/

In partnership with renowned artist Chuck Sperry, Planet3 has developed a commemorative March poster that can be downloaded for free and taken to marches throughout the world. http://exploreplanet3.com/standwithscience/ Free printed posters in select March cities: Through a generous donation from Sperry, March posters have been printed and will be distributed in Washington DC, San Francisco and the Coachella music festival.

Through a generous donation from Sperry, March posters have been printed and will be distributed in Washington DC, San Francisco and the Coachella music festival. "I stand with science" profile image filter: An interactive tool that allows Facebook and Twitter users to add a filter to their profile image to show the world that they support science. http://exploreplanet3.com/standwithscience/

An interactive tool that allows Facebook and Twitter users to add a filter to their profile image to show the world that they support science. http://exploreplanet3.com/standwithscience/ "This is what a scientist looks like" Snapchat filter: An interactive Snapchat filter for attendees of the Washington DC March will be available, allowing them to show their friends that they "stand with science."

An interactive Snapchat filter for attendees of the Washington DC March will be available, allowing them to show their friends that they "stand with science." Shareable inspirational "scientist of the day" artwork: Corresponding with a featured scientist of the day, Planet3 has made sharable art available to help spread the word about what a scientist really looks like! http://exploreplanet3.com/standwithscience/

Corresponding with a featured scientist of the day, Planet3 has made sharable art available to help spread the word about what a scientist really looks like! http://exploreplanet3.com/standwithscience/ A call to support science and #ExplorePlanet3 through the Explore Planet3 Fund: Supporters are urged to support a special project fund with Silicon Valley Community Foundation (SVCF), which supports Planet3's Mission to inspire and empower the next generation of scientists by making Planet3's curriculum and teacher development more widely accessible to teachers and students worldwide. http://exploreplanet3.com/exploreplanet3fund/

Supporters are urged to support a special project fund with Silicon Valley Community Foundation (SVCF), which supports Planet3's Mission to inspire and empower the next generation of scientists by making Planet3's curriculum and teacher development more widely accessible to teachers and students worldwide. http://exploreplanet3.com/exploreplanet3fund/ Washington DC March for Science keynote: Albert Lin, an internationally renowned scientist, innovator, technologist, entrepreneur, and National Geographic Explorer will take the stage at the March in Washington DC to share his story and inspire the audience to rethink science and its important place in the world.

For more information on the March, commemorative art and how you can get involved and pledge to #ExplorePlanet3, visit http://exploreplanet3.com/standwithscience/. To learn more about Planet3, visit http://exploreplanet3.com.

About Planet3

Planet3 is an exploration-based learning company that ignites a passion for lifelong learning in STEAM subjects and empowers students to solve the complex challenges of our changing planet. The company delivers personalized, immersive learning via a unique, rich, game-based, interactive learning environment that utilizes compelling narratives, real­ world data, and visualization to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, artists, and technologists. Modeled on the Next Generation Science Standards, Planet3's comprehensive science curriculum uses the planet Earth as a laboratory for teaching Earth, Life, and Physical Science, and empowers teachers and students to construct deep understandings of the intricate connections between Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) subjects, ourselves, and our planet.

For more information, visit www.exploreplanet3.com.