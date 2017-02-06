EEMBC Toughens Browsing-Experience Benchmark Tests for Mobile Devices

Industry-Standard Benchmark Provides Unbiased Measurement of Web Performance and Battery Life on Mobile Devices

EL DORADO HILLS, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - The Embedded Microprocessor Benchmark Consortium (EEMBC®) today announced the significantly upgraded version of its industry-accepted, standardized method of evaluating the browsing experience on mobile devices. Unlike other browser benchmarks, the EEMBC® BxBench™ 2.0 (formerly BrowsingBench™) measures the complete page load experience including JavaScript execution, page-rendering speed, and factors involved with Internet-content diversity. New features include multi-tab capability, secure page loading (https), and significant improvements in stability and reliability.

To simulate real use, BXBench 2.0 transfers real website content and connects the web server to the test device via WLAN. Even better, to provide valuable design feedback while ensuring standardized testing, BXBench 2.0 allows the test engineer to modulate the bandwidth and latency of the local server to simulate a variety of wireless and Wi-Fi scenarios.

BXBench 2.0 measures the browsing performance within commercial stand-alone browsers, allowing users to compare browsing performance and battery life across different hardware platforms running a variety of browser implementations.

"Creating a benchmark for mobile platforms requires more than simply loading a series of web pages, as you must carefully control caching effects and perform tasks such as page scrolling to ensure 100% rendering," said Markus Levy, EEMBC president. "Engineers will love that BxBench can serve as a valuable validation tool for their designs and consumers will appreciate BXBench because it encourages manufacturers to test their systems and deliver high-performance connected devices that give good results on common Web-browser tasks."

BXBench is available now for EEMBC members and for non-member licensing. Initial benchmark results are available upon request for the following browsers: Chrome™, Dolphin, Edge, Firefox®, Maxthon™, Opera, and Safari®. Contact Markus Levy for details or to obtain these results.

About EEMBC

EEMBC was formed in 1997 to develop performance benchmarks for the hardware and software used in embedded systems. EEMBC benchmarks predict the performance and energy consumption of embedded processors and systems in a range of applications (e.g. autonomous driving, mobile imaging, Internet of Things, scale-out servers, and mobile devices) and disciplines (processor core functionality, floating-point, multicore, and energy consumption).

EEMBC members include Ambiq Micro, AMD, Analog Devices, Andes Technology, ARM, C-Sky Microsystems, Cavium, Codeplay Software, Cypress Semiconductor, Dell, Flex Ltd., Green Hills Software, Huawei Technologies, IAR Systems, Imagination Technologies, Intel, Marvell Semiconductor, Microchip Technology, Nokia, Nordic Semiconductor, NVIDIA, NXP Semiconductors, Realtek Semiconductor, Redpine Signals, Renesas Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Silicon Labs, Somnium Technologies, Sony Interactive Entertainment, STMicroelectronics, Synopsys, Texas Instruments, and Wind River Systems.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.