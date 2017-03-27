EEStor Announces High Voltage High Permittivity Dielectric, Completed Million Cycle Testing and Initial Energy Density Results

AUSTIN, TEXAS and TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) -

Breakthrough results on CMBT permittivity at voltage

Key energy density results achieved with 100 watt-hour/liter near-term target

Independent verification of 1 Million cycle test results

EEStor Corporation (TSX VENTURE:ESU) ("EEStor" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed independent third party testing of its Composite Modified Barium Titanate ("CMBT") dielectric materials at high voltage and has set preliminary energy density targets based on these results. In addition, the Company has successfully completed its one million cycle testing, the results of which are detailed below.

Ian Clifford, Founder and CEO of the Company commented: "The heart of EEStor's technology is its patented CMBT dielectric. Independent test reports released today from MRA and Intertek show the unique performance of our dielectric at high voltages and high temperatures. These results indicate the achievement of an energy density milestone that legitimizes our ongoing work to challenge the best electrolytic and solid state electrical storage technology currently available." Clifford continued: "Our team, led by our Chief Science Officer, Richard Weir, has been working diligently on parallel programs to effectively "unlock" the unique dielectric characteristics of our CMBT. The break-through results announced today supports that we are well on our way to achieving our goal of developing the highest performing, lowest cost, sustainable, nontoxic and environmentally responsible energy storage technology available."

The MRA and Intertek testing reported today focus on measuring three samples of different thicknesses composed of EEStor's densified CMBT dielectric. The reports confirm these samples have dielectric constants (K) at 500 volts of 16,000, 8,670 and 8,570 with corresponding dissipation factors (DF) of 0.008%, 0.016% and 0.01% respectively. These are extremely high dielectric constants with very low DF at voltage.

Achieving a dielectric constant of 16000 at voltage is significant as larger dielectric constants and higher voltage means a capacitor can store more energy for a given size.

The fill factor of CMBT in the three tested samples is greater than that of the Company's epoxy dielectric samples tested previously. Even so, the leakage currently recorded by MRA and Intertek on these high K dielectrics indicate that resistance is extremely high, confirming the effectiveness of the new binders being used for these parts.

EEStor expects to achieve even greater levels of densification in the coming weeks. Together with ongoing development of its binders, EEStor is targeting test samples with near complete densification that will have operating voltages well in excess of 3000 volts (or 40 volts per micron). Operational voltages of these magnitudes have been achieved on 70 micron layers with EEStor's 80% fill factor CMBT epoxy system. If operational voltages of this magnitude can be maintained or exceeded in a 70 micron layer with today's dielectric constant of 16000, EEStor will have a disruptive solid state grid energy storage solution. Such a layer would outperform lead acid batteries of similar energy densities on lifetime, depth of discharge, and power in and out.

Grid Leveling and Grid Storage

EEStor's previously announced Phase 4 and Phase 5 testing confirmed the development of a CMBT epoxy based technology that is disruptive to the Power Factor Correction, Power Filtering and high-voltage aluminum electrolytic markets. The comparative data is shown in the following table:

Case 1 Case 2 Case 3 Capacitor Commercial 600 V 663 micro F 600v EEStor 663 micro F Commercial 2400 V 46 micro F 2400 V EEStor 46 micro F Commercial 500 V 1900 micro F 500 V EEStor 1900 micro F Volume 2700 in3 400 in3 545 in3 110 in3 21 in3 28 in3 Type and Application Film, Power factor correction CMBT Epoxy, Power factor correction Film, Power factor correction CMBT Epoxy, Power factor correction Aluminum Electrolytic,

Various applications CMBT Epoxy,

Various applications

Case 1 and 2 show the volume advantage of an EEStor CMBT epoxy system in pure capacitive applications in the power factor correction market, which can be achieved today at very competitive costs to existing solutions (especially when expected lifetime and performance considerations are taken into account).

The Company's extensive studies, which resulted in the Phase 4 and Phase 5 testing reports, are based on an epoxy/CMBT solution. Today's reports show that EEStor's dielectric, when densified with other binders, can now extend EEStor technology to address the grid storage market.

Testing in Phase 4 and Phase 5 also show that EEStor's dielectric operates in the paraelectric phase between -20C and +65C. The testing today shows EEStor's CMBT is stable at high temperatures as dielectric insulation resistance does not decrease significantly at 65 degrees C.

The paraelectric nature of the polarization mechanism is evident in:

EEStor's dielectric maintains capacitance at voltage for both AC and DC.

EEStor's dielectric shows capacitance rises with temperature

EEStor's dielectric is insensitive to frequency

It can be seen from Phase 5 results that capacitance goes up with a DC bias as well as with an AC bias. In fact, the AC capacitance and DC capacitance are very close to one another for a given DC voltage, with the same peak AC voltage. If EEStor's CMBT was a ferroelectric material it would drop in capacitance with a DC bias.

To view the table please click the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/EEStorTable1.pdf

EEStor's dielectric shows capacitance rises with temperature and is insensitive to frequency. Ferroelectric Barium Titanate capacitors lose capacitance with heat and their performance is very frequency dependent as shown:

To view the tables please click the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/EEStorTable2.pdf

EEStor's dielectric has been proven to be stable with frequency, temperature and DC bias:

To view the tables please click the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/EEStorTable3.pdf

Million Cycle Test Results

As confirmed in MRA's report, the million cycle test results show no degradation at over 1 million cycles, which further illustrates that EEStor CMBT does not age like ferroelectric capacitors.

To view the tables please click the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/EEStorTable4.pdf

Densified CMBT Target Performance

The stacking effect that is proven in Phase 4 and Phase 5 shows that EEStor's paraelectric capacitors can be stacked in such a way as to increase capacitance and time constants. This is of significant importance to the energy storage market, as the stacking effect allows stacks to be designed for either maximum watt hours per liter or to extend time constants, depending on the application.

The following table illustrates the expected performance of a 70 micron layer of densified CMBT dielectric at various voltages, were it made with today's independent third party verified dielectric constant of 16000 and corresponding leakage values:

Voltage DC 500 3000 4500 5250 Capacitance (nanofarad) 574.5 574.5 574.5 574.5 Energy Density (Wh/l) 1 36 81 110 Time constant (days) 1.99 1.99 1.99 1.99 V/micron 7.14 42.8 64.2 75

Layer area = 2.85cm 2

Layer thickness = 70 microns

Insulation Resistance = 300G ohms

Dielectric Constant (K) = 16,000

Ian Clifford, Founder and CEO of the Company commented: "Achieving energy density values that begin to rival lead acid storage technology at this initial benchmarking stage of the development of our densified CMBT create an unprecedented opportunity for the Company. In 2015 the global lead acid battery market represented over USD 46 billion and is expected to reach USD 84.46 billion by 2025.1 Our technology, at the energy density numbers indicated, and with all the differentiating attributes of our solid state energy storage, could be immediately disruptive to this single vast market." Clifford continued: "With an energy density of 100 watt hours per liter, our ability to compete against all forms of current grid storage technologies is fully realized."

Full copies of the independent test reports prepared by MRA and Intertek have been filed and are available for viewing and download on the Company's website at www.eestorcorp.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

1 http://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-lead-acid-battery-market

About EEStor

EEStor's mission is to be the provider of leading edge electrical energy storage and related capacitor technologies. The Company operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The Company's business strategy is focused on licensing opportunities across a broad spectrum of industries and applications building on its recent technology achievements related to high voltage solid state capacitors. The most recent advancements in the Company's technology has resulted in focusing its licensing discussions on the substantial global electrical grid storage and power factor correction markets.

The Company holds an approximate 71.3% as-converted equity and voting interest and certain technology rights to a solid-state capacitor and related energy storage technologies currently under development by EEStor, Inc. (EEStor). The acquisition of the controlling interest in EEStor aligns the businesses of both companies and now allows EEStor Corporation to benefit from other revenue streams that should be available to EEStor, including applications throughout the capacitor industry and not limited to high density energy storage applications.

The Company's success depends on the commercialization of its technology. There is no assurance that EEStor will be successful in the completion of the various enhancement phases to warrant the anticipated licensing opportunities in the technology. Readers are directed to the "Risk Factors" disclosed in the Company's public filings.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements and documents referred to in this release, other than statements of historical fact, may include forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties that face the Company; such statements may contain such words as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, and may be based on management's current assumptions and expectations related to all aspects of the automotive industry, consumer demand for zero emission transportation solutions and the global economy. Risks and uncertainties that may face the Company include, but are not restricted to: EEStor may not be able to replicate test results in mass produced commercial products; the EEStor capacitor and energy storage technology may not be successfully commercialized at all, in a manner providing the features and benefits expected while under development, or on a timely basis or the Company may not be able to successfully incorporate this technology into its current or proposed products or the products of others; steps taken by the Company to protect its proprietary rights may not be adequate or third parties may infringe or misappropriate the Company's proprietary rights; the Company has a history of losses from operations and may not be able to obtain financing, if and when required or on acceptable terms due to market conditions or other factors, to fund future expenditures for general administrative activities, including sales and marketing and research and development, expansion, strategic acquisitions or investment opportunities or to respond to competitive pressures; competitors may develop products which offer greater benefits to consumers, have greater market appeal or are more competitively priced than those offered by the Company; the Company may be exposed to product liability claims which exceed insurance policy limits; the Company is dependent on the ability and experience of a relatively small number of key personnel; new products introduced by the Company may not be accepted in the market or to the extent projected; new laws and regulations may be enacted or existing ones may be applied or governmental action may be taken in a manner which could limit or curtail the production or sale of the Company's products; and the Company may be negatively affected by reduced consumer spending due to the uncertainty of economic and geopolitical conditions. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained in this release, when estimates and assumptions have been used to measure and report results. There can be no assurance that any statements of forward-looking information contained in this release will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

These and all subsequent written and oral statements containing forward-looking information are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any statements of forward looking information that speak only as of the date of this release. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the various Canadian securities regulators which are available online at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.