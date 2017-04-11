EEStor Announces Proposed Private Placement

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) -

EEStor Corporation ("EEStor" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ESU) announced today that it intends to proceed with a non-brokered private placement of units ("Units") to raise gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000, subject to the Corporation's ability to increase the size of the private placement by up to C$500,000 should demand warrant (the "Financing"). The Units will be offered at a price of C$0.50 per Unit and each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of C$1.00 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Financing. All securities issued in the Financing will be subject to a 4-month hold period in Canada and such longer periods as may be required under other applicable securities laws.

Net proceeds from the Financing will be used to accelerate the Company's product and business development efforts and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Financing is expected to be completed in the next two week period and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. No finder's fees will be payable in connection with the Financing.

About EEStor Corporation

EEStor's mission is to be the provider of leading edge electrical energy storage and related capacitor technologies. The Company operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The Company's business strategy is focused on licensing opportunities across a broad spectrum of industries and applications building on its recent technology achievements related to high voltage solid state capacitors. The most recent advancements in the Company's technology has resulted in focusing its licensing discussions on the substantial global electrical grid storage and power factor correction markets.

The Company holds an approximate 71.3% as-converted equity and voting interest and certain technology rights to a solid-state capacitor and related energy storage technologies currently under development by EEStor, Inc. (EEStor). The acquisition of the controlling interest in EEStor aligns the businesses of both companies and now allows EEStor Corporation to benefit from other revenue streams that should be available to EEStor, including applications throughout the capacitor industry and not limited to high density energy storage applications.

The Company's success depends on the commercialization of its technology. There is no assurance that EEStor will be successful in the completion of the various enhancement phases to warrant the anticipated licensing opportunities in the technology. Readers are directed to the "Risk Factors" disclosed in the Company's public filings.

