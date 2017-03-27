EEStor March 28, 2017 AGM Also Available via Webcast

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - EEStor Corporation (TSX VENTURE:ESU) ("EEStor" or the "Company") wishes to remind shareholders and other interested parties that the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") to be held at The Oasis on Lake Travis, 6550 Comanche Trail, Austin, Texas, on March 28, 2017 at 11:00am (Austin time) will also be available via webcast at our YouTube channel using the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ6eFW22nLzS9kEtaATkM0Q

Participants in the webcast will also have the ability to submit e-mailed questions to EEStor management using the following e-mail address: inquiries@EEStorCorp.com.

The proxy materials for the AGM are available for viewing and download on EEStor's website at www.eestorcorp.com and at www.sedar.com.

About EEStor Corporation

EEStor's mission is to be the provider of leading edge electrical energy storage and related capacitor technologies. The Company operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The Company's business strategy is focused on licensing opportunities across a broad spectrum of industries and applications building on its recent technology achievements related to high voltage solid state capacitors. The most recent advancements in the Company's current technology has resulted in focusing its licensing discussions on the substantial global electrical grid storage and power factor correction markets.

The Company holds an approximate 71.3% as-converted equity and voting interest and certain technology rights to a solid-state capacitor and related energy storage technologies currently under development by EEStor, Inc. ("EEStor"). The acquisition of the controlling interest in EEStor aligns the businesses of both companies and now allows EEStor Corporation to benefit from other revenue streams that should be available to EEStor, including applications throughout the capacitor industry and not limited to high density energy storage applications.

The Company's success depends on the commercialization of its technology. There is no assurance that EEStor will be successful in the completion of the various enhancement phases to warrant the anticipated licensing opportunities in the technology. Readers are directed to the "Risk Factors" disclosed in the Company's public filings.

