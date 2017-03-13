EEStor Phase 5 Testing Completed With Significant Increases in Time Constants

AUSTIN, TEXAS and TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) -

Time constant in Phase 5 testing increases over 20 times from Phase 4 testing, substantially increasing addressable grid storage market

Environmental testing and ongoing million-cycle charge/discharge cycle testing confirms no performance degradation or heat buildup

EEStor Corporation (TSX VENTURE:ESU) ("EEStor" or the "Company") announced today that Phase 5 testing of its composite modified barium titanate ("CMBT") - based energy storage technology has confirmed the achievement of significant advancements in the dielectric performance of its technology. This Phase of testing included, for the first time, environmental and cycle tests, as well as testing to demonstrate the important advantages of the technology's unique "stacking effect" (www.eestorcorp.com/stacking)1. The performance levels confirmed in Phase 5 testing, including significant increases in time constants, positions EEStor's technology to compete as a market-leading solution in a wide range of grid-related electrical energy storage applications.

Ian Clifford, Founder and CEO of the Company commented: "We are extremely pleased with the continued advancements with respect to our technology over the past several months as displayed by the Phase 5 test results. The Company continued to work with both Intertek Group plc (Intertek) and MRA Laboratories Inc. (MRA) in this round of testing to ensure a high level of confidence in test results. With time constants now measured in hours, documented cycle and environmental robustness proven, increased capacitance and high volts-per-micron dielectric strength, we are confident that our ongoing licensing discussions will result in meaningful relationships in the industry. In addition, our high-energy density work is now well under way and we look forward to announcing the results of the Advanced Polymer Program as it progresses." Clifford added: "The imperative to realize a sustainable and scalable solution in energy storage has never been greater nor the demand more significant. Every country around the world is focused on how to effectively and sustainably store precious electricity. I am confident, as a result of the significant advancements with the technology shown in the Phase 5 testing, that EEStor is positioned to become a leader in electrical energy storage. We continue to develop our technology that will replace unsustainable fossil fuels and electrolytic energy storage that is fraught with safety, environmental and scalability challenges."

Phase 5 test results confirm that EEStor's technology has now achieved time constants of 4400 seconds (73.33 minutes or 1.22 hours) at 3000 volts in a 16-layer stack configuration, more than 20 times the 215 seconds (3.58 minute) time constant measured at the same voltage in Phase 4 testing. Phase 5 environmental testing, and ongoing charge/discharge cycle testing, have proven there is no performance degradation from charge/discharge cycling (underway at MRA and currently at 500,000 cycles) and no resulting heat generation. In addition to confirming the increased capacity and durability of the Company's technology, Phase 5 testing also confirms and highlights the unique stacking effect of the technology. The results for the 4, 8 and 16 layer stacks verify that capacitance increases with the number of layers, as expected; however, resistance does not drop as circuit law would predict. In fact, resistance of the 4, 8 and 16 layer stacks remains flat and constant. This is a unique and key differentiating characteristic of EEStor's technology.

1 For an in-depth analysis of the stacking breakthrough and related market impact, please see the Company's white paper available for viewing or download at www.eestorcorp.com/stacking or http://www.sedar.com/

The Company has undertaken environmental testing in Phase 5 to further demonstrate the robustness and resiliency of its technology. These test results confirm no loss of performance with humidity ranging from 20% to 65%. Phase 5 testing also shows that EEStor's dielectric capacitance stays constant with decreasing temperature, while the insulation resistance increases with decreasing temperature from 20 degrees C. Conversely as temperature increases above 20 degrees C capacitance increases and the insulation resistance decreases. The result is an increase in time constants with no loss of capacitance in cold conditions and an increase in capacitance accompanied by a decrease in time constants in hot conditions. Internal testing has identified the slope of this time constant variability with heat. The testing from Phase 5 is depicted in the following chart along with the expected thermal performance from in-house tests on the same part.

To view the charts please click the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/EEStorCharts.pdf

EEStor has completed in-house testing of over 1 million charge and discharge cycles at a charge discharge ramp of 0.1 seconds to 3000 volts DC with no degradation in the integrity or performance of the parts, and with no heat gain over days of constant charge and discharge cycles. MRA is in the process of conducting its own independent cycle testing to 1 million cycles at a charge discharge ramp of 0.1 seconds to 3000 volts DC. As of the date of this press release, MRA had completed testing to 500,000-cycles. The interim temperature and performance data to this level is included in MRA's Phase 5 report and shows no performance degradation or heat gain. The Company will report the final results of MRA's million-cycle test once completed.

Full copies of the Phase 5 independent test reports have been filed and are available for viewing and download on the Company's website at www.eestorcorp.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About EEStor

EEStor's mission is to be the provider of leading edge electrical energy storage and related capacitor technologies. The Company operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The Company's business strategy is focused on licensing opportunities across a broad spectrum of industries and applications building on its recent technology achievements related to high voltage solid state capacitors. The most recent advancements in the Company's technology has resulted in focusing its licensing discussions on the substantial global electrical grid storage and power factor correction markets.

The Company holds an approximate 71.3% as-converted equity and voting interest and certain technology rights to a solid-state capacitor and related energy storage technologies currently under development by EEStor, Inc. (EEStor). The acquisition of the controlling interest in EEStor aligns the businesses of both companies and now allows EEStor Corporation to benefit from other revenue streams that should be available to EEStor, including applications throughout the capacitor industry and not limited to high density energy storage applications.

The Company's success depends on the commercialization of its technology. There is no assurance that EEStor will be successful in the completion of the various enhancement phases to warrant the anticipated licensing opportunities in the technology. Readers are directed to the "Risk Factors" disclosed in the Company's public filings.

