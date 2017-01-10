eEuroparts.com Again Officially Presents Winter Auto Events at Lime Rock -- Open Invite

WINDSOR, CT--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - eEuroparts.com® has announced they will continue to be the official presenter of Lime Rock Park's Winter Autocross Days and Winter Driving School. One of the leading online stores for European auto parts, the company announced this motorsport news to kick off the New Year with a roar.

Lime Rock's Winter Autocross Days allows drivers to slip and slide over the infield of their Lakeville, Connecticut race car track. Lime Rock Park plans to blow manmade snow from January to March 2017, covering their autocross race track with enough powder to let cars and drivers of all abilities fishtail all winter. These single-day events will start with open track time and a hearty bonfire. After a midday break and a warm meal, instructors will provide drivers coaching to improve their winter driving technique. eEuroparts.com® and its motorsports teams will be there with their tent and their usual assortment of goodies. Their employees might even join their fellow racers out on the snow.

The 17-year-old auto parts company is strategically located just five miles from Bradley International Airport. This also places them less than 50 miles from the historic Lime Rock racetrack. "We see Lime Rock as the perfect partner moving forward as we work to provide one-of-a-kind experiences for our customers, friends, family and fans," says eEuroparts.com® President and CEO Matt Moran. "The Winter Autocross and Driving School presented by eEuroparts.com® was a big success last year, and even when temperatures were warmer than normal, Lime Rock adjusted beautifully."

Indeed, the winter can be tough for New England driving enthusiasts, even when the colder months aren't very cold and bring less snow than usual. Most auto events in the Northeast wrap up by October, with maybe a few stragglers on the motorsport calendar scheduled for early November. But once the mercury drops below freezing and snow begins to blanket the asphalt, most people put away their racecars until the spring. In 2017, Lime Rock and eEuroparts.com® will once again ensure that drivers won't suffer from cabin fever during the winter and can race their car on track.

Lime Rock Park is a natural-terrain road motorsport racecar track owned and operated by Skip Barber. A former race car driver with a history of motorsport innovation and education, Skip founded the popular Skip Barber Racing School in 1975. Under his guidance, Lime Rock is now offering its unique Winter Autocross Days.

Currently, Lime Rock Park has scheduled two Winter Autocross Days: Saturday, January 14th and Saturday, February 11th; and two Winter Driving School events: Saturday, January 21st and Monday, February 20th. Space is limited at these events. Contact Lime Rock Park directly to make a reservation. For more information on eEuroparts.com®'s involvement, checkout their feature blog.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKGMm04oGYk&t