eEuroparts.com Announces Mini Cooper Parts Sponsorship of Championship Driver

WINDSOR, CT--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - eEuroparts.com®, a leading online retailer of European auto parts, announced today a Mini Cooper parts sponsorship of Travis Washay and partnership with Indian Summer Racing for the 2017 season of the Pirelli World Challenge® Championships. Travis drives a Mini Cooper in the Touring Car B (TCB) class, a small stock-style class where cars use manufacturer-set specifications. eEuroparts.com® has thousands of Mini Cooper parts in stock including the kinds of performance parts that will be critical to Washay's success this season.

"Travis Washay has a long racing resume that includes championships at various levels of racing," said Matt Moran, President and CEO of eEuroparts.com®. "We're excited to partner with him and run a full season of World Challenge this year." Indeed, Washay and Indian Summer Racing have a long list of accomplishments stretching back to 1991. Most recently, Washay and company set four track records on their way to a championship in the 2013 Sports Car Club of America North Atlantic Road Race Championship. In 2014, Travis earned a conference championship in B-spec in the SCCA Majors and was the national points champion. This earned him a scholarship to compete in the 2015 Pirelli World Challenge® where he won a TCB pole position award, set a track record and made the podium for all the race weekends entered. In 2016, he set a track record again and earned another pole position award on the way to winning the TCB Pirelli World Challenge® Lime Rock Grand Prix.

The Pirelli World Challenge® Championships provide motorsports teams, manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers a competitive production-based race series in which to prove their products. The series dates back to 1972, when the SCCA formed a new club racing class for stock street cars. It wasn't until 2012 that the Pirelli World Challenge® introduced the Touring Car B spec class, which has gone on to feature up and coming drivers breaking into the professional ranks and driving cars like the Honda FIT, Fiat 500, Mazda 2, Chevy Sonic, and the Mini Cooper, like Washay's model.

Moran, himself an avid racing enthusiast, captains eEuroparts.com®'s own 2003 Saab 9-3 Arc as part of the American Endurance Racing series. He sees both his personal and business interests perfectly aligned in supporting Indian Summer Racing and Travis Washay's Mini Cooper performance parts.

Six total races in the 2017 Pirelli World Challenge® TCB series:

April 28-30 - @ Virginia International Raceway

May 19-21 - @ Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

May 26-27 - @ Lime Rock Park

August 11-13 - @ Utah Motorsports Park

September 1-3 - @ Circuit of the Americas

October 12-15 - @ Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca

See here the full announcement and info on this weekend's live stream.

For more information on the 2017 racing season, visit the official Pirelli World Challenge® website.

Also, learn more about eEuroparts.com's motorsports parts program.

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/znJX5OkXbu4