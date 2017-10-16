Efficiently Managing Your Drug Supply Beyond IRT, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

SOURCE: Xtalks
TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 16, 2017) - In a complimentary webinar taking place on Monday, October 30, 2017 at 1 p.m. EDT, industry expert Brett Castano, Senior Architect of Project Management at endpoint Clinical, will examine how sponsors can manage their clinical trails more efficiently.
As clinical trials continue to evolve, having the ability to manage them more efficiently is essential. Through years of experience and sponsor insights, endpoint has identified the need for a tool to manage supply at the sponsor level -- a tool that goes beyond the industry's traditional understanding of interactive response technology (IRT®) to open the way to a wave of new and exciting possibilities.
What You'll Learn:
Talking Points:
For more information about this complimentary event visit: Efficiently Managing Your Drug Supply Beyond IRT
Contact:Nima RajanTel: +1 (416) 977-6555 ext 352Email: nrajan@xtalks.com
