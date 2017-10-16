Efficiently Managing Your Drug Supply Beyond IRT, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 16, 2017) - In a complimentary webinar taking place on Monday, October 30, 2017 at 1 p.m. EDT, industry expert Brett Castano, Senior Architect of Project Management at endpoint Clinical, will examine how sponsors can manage their clinical trails more efficiently.

As clinical trials continue to evolve, having the ability to manage them more efficiently is essential. Through years of experience and sponsor insights, endpoint has identified the need for a tool to manage supply at the sponsor level -- a tool that goes beyond the industry's traditional understanding of interactive response technology (IRT®) to open the way to a wave of new and exciting possibilities.

What You'll Learn:

The benefits of using a supply management tool that enables global inventory management across a sponsor's entire portfolio starting from brite stock through destruction

How a supply management tool can efficiently and effectively manage studies beyond traditional IRT, such as Phase I, IV, compassionate use and Investigator Initiated Trials (IIT), by allowing for site requests for additional supplies, temperature excursion registration, site inventory visibility and management, expiry management, patient dispensation, and returns - all through a single application

Useful knowledge of the tool through a case study example of how it can contribute to streamlining your overall supply management goals

An introduction to a new world of possibilities such as supply pooling across a sponsor's portfolio and sponsor-level forecasting for all types of studies

Talking Points:

Realize the benefits of using a supply management tool for sponsor-level inventory management

See how a supply management engine can be used across a sponsor's entire portfolio

Understand how a supply management tool can help with other studies - Phase I, IV and IIT

Experience a case study example of how you can streamline your supply management

Discover how a shift in design opens new cost-saving possibilities in the world of clinical supplies

For more information about this complimentary event visit: Efficiently Managing Your Drug Supply Beyond IRT

