Efftec International and Chapman Aerospace Group, LLC Announce Joint Venture to Provide Drone Based Services to Farmers and Growers

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Efftec International, Inc. ( OTC : EFFI) and Chapman Aerospace Group, LLC are happy to announce a Joint Venture to provide drone based services to Famers and Growers across the United States. Chapman Aerospace (www.chapmanaero.com) will provide drone and camera equipment along with professionally trained pilots while Efftec will provide its existing customer base including Farmers and Growers throughout the United States especially in the Midwest, Southeast and Western United States.

We believe that we are on the cutting edge of farming and growing technology by providing such needed services. We have several indications of interest already and will dedicate resources immediately to filling such needs.

Chapman has a fleet of drones and access to cameras thus no capital investment is needed up front. This Joint Venture team can supply all the necessary equipment and personnel to fly the drones, collect and analyze the data. This creates a huge competitive advantage for this Joint Venture with no upfront costs.

Drones can be either fixed-winged or rotary. The fixed-wing drones have a longer battery life and can cover a lot of ground while collecting important data with sensor cameras. A drone with rotors allows for more maneuverability and hovering. Each type of drone can carry an array of sensor cameras that help farmers capture data from the sky. The drones can be operated manually or can be pre-programmed to fly autonomous routes while mapping the fields below. Once the user collects the data, our team of professionals work to analyze and make sense of the information. These instruments give farmers resources of which their predecessors could have only dreamed. The use of this cutting-edge technology helps increase crop yields and can also be used to spray crops.

Dr. John Morris of Efftec commented, "We are so excited to work with Mr. Justin Chapman and his team to provide the latest technology to Farmers and Growers throughout the country. We believe this venture is just a leading edge to an emerging technology that will add value to our existing customers and open the door to new opportunities for us."

Mr. Justin Chapman of Chapman Aerospace commented, "We are happy to announce our new relationship with Dr. John Morris of Efftec International. We know this is a perfect fit for both companies. Our services will take Efftec Intl in to the future of farming technology. We understand the challenges for farmers and growers. With our experience in UASs technology and trained pilots and operator we know we can provide 8%-20% increase crop yield and more important making a difference how farmers see their crops.

Efftec International. Inc. ( OTC : EFFI) is a holding company whose mission is to continue its steady growth and become a market leader through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. The company's core business focus is on sales of hardware and nutrients into the hydroponics and indoor growth markets.

