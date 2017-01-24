Efftec International, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Volcanic Solutions

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - Efftec International, Inc. ( OTC : EFFI). The Company announced that it has reached an agreement to purchase Volcanic Solutions, LLC, a Florida-based producer of proprietary formulated growing medium mixes. Volcanic Solutions (www.volcanicsolutions.com) produces growing mixes using their proprietary worm castings process, enhancing their mixes with volcanic rock grit from 7 different volcanoes around the world. The proprietary volcanic grit formula provides a minimum of 77 trace elements and minerals, enriching an all-organic medium for plant life to thrive and produce a Yield Eruption™. These mixes have been sampled by Efftec's customers and will be generally available to Efftec customers Q1, 2017.

"As the home gardening industry recorded its 6th straight year of growth and the progression of legalizing marijuana, the medium industry will retain profitable growth for years to come. Also, with the organic movement continuing to grow and influencing individuals as well as large corporations, Volcanic Solutions created its line of products with that in mind. Volcanic Solutions produces multiple proprietary niche products for all types and styles of growing while keeping the integrity of its brand and products. All partners, employees and affiliates of Volcanic Solutions remain eager, as we all see the extreme opportunity our products provide to the industry's wholesalers, distributors and consumers," stated Brad Fitzgerald, Managing Partner, Volcanic Solutions, LLC.

Jack Morris, Efftec International CEO, commented, "We are pleased to be bringing Volcanic Solutions into our growing Company. We continue to execute on our strategic plan of growing via accretive acquisitions while tactically focusing on organically growing our core business. We will continue to seek more acquisitions and execute to the benefit of our shareholder base."

Efftec International, Inc. ( OTC : EFFI) is a holding company whose mission is to continue its steady growth and become a market leader through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. The company's core business focus is on sales of hardware and nutrients into the hydroponics and indoor growth markets.

