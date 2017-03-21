LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Efftec International, Inc. ( OTC : EFFI) is excited to provide an update for our shareholders regarding the progress of HempLife®, our wholly owned subsidiary.

The initial offering in the highly anticipated line of "All Natural and Good For You" Hemp Based Lifestyle, Health and Breakfast Foods is our All Natural "No GMO" Health & Energy Bars. We are introducing 4 delicious flavors, "Apple", "Blueberry", "Cherry", and "Pineapple Coconut". The bars are high in Pure Plant Protein and Soluble Fiber along with Omega 3 & 6 Antioxidants. Production has commenced and we expect to begin shipping next week.

This production run totals 250 cases of 12 bars for each flavor for a total of 1000 cases or 12,000 individual bars to help initially satisfy orders from 250 retail locations within our existing network of 1200 retail stores and a second production run will begin within the next 30 days.

Retail price points will be $29.95 per case of 12 and $3.49 per individual bar, both of which are in line with industry norms for other types of Energy Bars, however we believe our bars have substantial nutritional advantages.

Anthony Skinner Founder of HempLife® Industries said, "I am happy and excited for the launch of our first commercial product line, and for the future of HempLife® and Efftec. We are also happy to announce that Mr. Skinner will be doing a television interview next week with ABC News Channel 25 WEHT that reaches an audience of roughly 10 million people throughout Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois. The discussion will involve Hemp and its future throughout the Midwest and the many economic benefits it can provide for the states in order to help to revitalize and save our family farms.

Also this coming Tuesday March 23, 2017. Mr. Skinner will be attending the annual KYHIA "Kentucky Hemp Industries Association" Conference in Lexington KY where he will be representing not only HempLife® and Efftec but also as an official delegate of the INHIA "Indiana Hemp Industries Association". This meeting will provide networking opportunities and will lead to new sales, partnerships and possible acquisitions.

Efftec International. Inc. ( OTC : EFFI) is a holding company whose mission is to continue its steady growth and become a market leader through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. The company's core business focus is on sales of hardware and nutrients into the hydroponics and indoor growth markets.

Safe Harbor:

This Press Release may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, (I) statements with respect to the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; and (ii) other statements identified by words such as "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management.