LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - Efftec International, Inc. ( OTC : EFFI) is excited to announce the partnership between HempLife® and Green Remedy Inc., a respected and fast growing producer of Hemp Based Products.

Under the agreement, Efftec's subsidiary, HempLife®, will distribute Green Remedy's entire line of 99% Pure CBD products. Green Remedy Inc. is based in Louisville, Ky., and maintains a 35,000-sq. ft. Production Facility and Warehouse. For more information on Green Remedy, Inc., please visit http://www.greenremedy.com.

In a reciprocal agreement, Green Remedy has agreed to offer our HempStart™ Energy Bars into their existing retail locations, which now totals 1,200 locations, as well as our own distribution channels. HempStart™ All Natural Energy Bars come in in four Healthy and Delicious Flavors: Blueberry, Cherry, Apple and Pineapple Coconut.

In addition, we are happy to announce that we have scheduled a full production run for our HempStart bars during the first week of March 2017. At the completion of the production, we will post updates as they become available. In addition, we plan on offering our breakfast products through a wide range of distribution channels.

HempLife®, a previously private Midwestern Company recently acquired by Efftec, continues to be run and managed by its founder, Mr. Anthony Skinner. Skinner's decades of experience, industry contacts, and ownership of highly marketable creative property like Trademarks puts his products in a strong position to succeed with the help of Efftec and Green Remedy's resources.

Skinner had the following to say in a comment: "Our working partnership with Green Remedy will open up a world of opportunity as HempStart™ has its chance to spread like wildfire. With the initial success of our breakfast products in the nearby 60 locations, I eagerly anticipate widespread recognition and market penetration that our product will bring with the benefit of this streamlined and massive distribution service, all while maintaining quality assurance. I couldn't be happier to have the help of Green Remedy, Inc., and we look forward to continued business ventures."

Efftec International. Inc. ( OTC : EFFI) is a holding company whose mission is to continue its steady growth and become a market leader through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. The company's core business focus is on sales of hardware and nutrients into the hydroponics and indoor growth markets.

