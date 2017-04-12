eGain rated a Leader by CRM Magazine in Contact Center Knowledge Management

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - eGain ( NASDAQ : EGAN), a leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Contact Center Search category of CRM Magazine's fourteenth annual CRM Service Awards.

The CRM Service Award recognizes innovation and success in customer service. The selection was based on a composite score of revenue, and analyst ratings for deployment costs, customer satisfaction, depth of functionality, and company direction. Contact center search (CCS) is essentially knowledge management (KM) for the contact center.

Trusted by blue-chip companies for over 15 years, eGain Knowledge+AI™ infuses customer service agents with knowledge and process guidance, making all agents as productive as the best ones. It ensures fast, consistent, and accurate answers by offering multiple ways to find the "needle in the haystack", including natural language understanding/virtual assistant, keyword search, faceted search, topic trees, and AI-guided search. Moreover, its AI (Artificial Intelligence) capability guides end-customers and contact center agents through customer engagement processes. Beyond technology, the solution comes with an easy, risk-free consumption offer in eGain Try+Buy. Designed for client success in a production setting and speed to value, the offer includes the following:

Award-winning customer engagement suite with built-in best practices

Safe production pilot in eGain Cloud

Options for easy A/B testing

Guidance to quick business value by eGain experts

Risk-free delivery at no charge with no obligation to buy

"In the contact center search category, eGain rode the success of its "try-before-you-buy" program all the way to the leaderboard after it spent last year in the category's One to Watch spot," wrote Leonard Klie, Senior News Editor in the April 2017 Edition of CRM Magazine.

More information

eGain Knowledge+AI: http://bit.ly/29nNK8C

eGain customer engagement suite: http://bit.ly/1T56Mzx

eGain Try+Buy production pilot: http://www.egain.com/try-buy/

The award details have been published in CRM Magazine's Volume 21, April 2017 issue.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To learn more about eGain, visit www.egain.com

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.