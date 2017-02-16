eGain to exhibit at Call Centre World (CCW) 2017

Company will join hands with Cisco to showcase knowledge-guided omnichannel customer engagement at Europe's premier call centre conference

SUNNYVALE, CA and NEWBURY, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - eGain ( NASDAQ : EGAN), the leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced that the company will showcase its award-winning digital engagement suite for the Cisco contact centre infrastructure -- eGain Solve™ for Cisco Unified CCE™ -- at CCW 2017 in Berlin, scheduled for February 21st through 23rd, 2017.

Proven in world-class deployments, eGain Solve has enabled businesses to transform customer experience and contact centre operations, dramatically improving metrics such as NPS (Net Promoter Score), First-Contact Resolution, speed to competency, training time, and compliance.

eGain will exhibit the embedded edition of eGain Solve™ for Cisco Unified CCE™ at the Cisco stand. The solution can be deployed in a matter of hours by leveraging an ingenious hybrid cloud model that is highly secure, scalable, and compliant with PII, PCI, HIPAA, and Safe Harbor standards.

Capabilities that will be demonstrated include:

Digital customer experience, including mobile, text/audio/video chat, cobrowse, and social

Knowledge and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for process guidance

Connected analytics

Proactive engagement with chat and contextual offers

More information

CCW 2017: See us at the Cisco stand (2C20/C22) in Hall 2

Visit: http://www.egain.com/egain-for-cisco/

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com/.