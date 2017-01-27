Eguana Announces 2016 Annual Results and Provides Update

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) - Eguana Technologies Inc. ("Eguana" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:EGT)(OTCQB:EGTYF) today announced results for its fiscal year ended September 30 2016.

Highlights

Closed and delivered on custom power controls development contract with major German automotive manufacturer

Achieved product certification in the US, Australia, UK, and Germany

Commenced shipments into the Australian residential market

Secured contract with Hawaiian utility for distributed energy storage

Completed Electric Power Research Institute sponsored project for third party owned residential storage

Filed new provisional patents optimizing the performance and operation of energy storage systems

Positive gross margin of $46,647 in 2016 as compared to a gross loss of $2,126,760 in 2015

Net loss decreased to $4,834,901 from $8,788,807 in 2015

Cash of $4,355,471 and positive working capital of $1,570,491 at September 30, 2016

Outlook for 2017

Volume sales into Hawaii customer self-supply and customer grid-supply markets

Volume Sales into the Australian residential market

Expand development relationship with German automotive partner

Three phase commercial AC Battery launch

Cost reductions and enhanced features on the AC Battery product line

Eguana executed its customer expansion, product development, and certification objectives through 2016 positioning the Company for volume growth in multiple distributed energy generation markets. The Company's expectation is to build on early 2017 sales order traction with continued year over year revenue increases. The AC Battery and Bi-Direx, recognized across the industry as one of the leaders in its power class, remains one of the only power control solutions standardized and certified for global markets. "Our decision to expand our customer base and introduce new certified products has been successful," said Eguana CEO Justin Holland. "We are executing on a supply contract in Hawaii with a utility approved product, we have delivered demonstration units into Australia with volume order visibility, executed a development contract in Germany, and remain on plan to launch our commercial 3 phase product this year," Holland added.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE:EGT)(OTCQB:EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance power controls for residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has more than 15 years' experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech

