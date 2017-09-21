Eguana Technologies Announces Proposed $2.5 Million Brokered Offering

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Sept. 21, 2017) -

Eguana Technologies Inc. ("Eguana" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:EGT)(OTCQB:EGTYF) today announced that it has entered into an engagement letter with Mackie Research Capital Corp. and Bayfront Capital Partners, Ltd. (collectively, the "Agents") in connection with a proposed "best efforts" private placement of up to 12,500,000 units (each a "Unit" and together, the "Units") of Eguana at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2.5 million. Each Unit will consist of one common share ("Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The strike price of the Warrants will be at $0.25 and the term to expiry of the Warrants will be 24 months from the date of issuance thereof.

The Company has granted the Agents an option to raise an additional 20%, representing 2,500,000 Units, on the same terms. The Offering is expected to close on or about September 28, 2017, or such other date as agreed to by the Company and the Agents (the "Closing Date"). The Agents will be paid a cash commission of 7.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and will be granted compensation options entitling the Agents to purchase 7.5% of the number of Units sold under the Offering at an exercise price of $0.20 per Unit for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of TSX Venture Exchange Inc.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Eguana (TSX VENTURE:EGT) designs and manufactures high performance power controls for residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has more than 15 years' experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is the leading supplier of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

To learn more, visit www.eguanatech.com

Forward Looking Information

The reader is advised that some of the information herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning assigned by National Instrument 51-102 and other relevant securities legislation. In particular, we include: statements pertaining to the amount raised under the Offering, use of proceeds and the closing of the Offering including the Company's ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "TSXV").

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or future events or developments, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date hereof. Readers are also directed to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent audited Financial Statements which may be found on its website or at sedar.com The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

