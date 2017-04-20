Eguana Technologies Brings in New Business Development Manager Amid Growing Demand

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE:EGT)(OTCQB:EGTYF), one of the technology leaders in power conversion and control systems for distributed energy storage, is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Steven Vaccaro to its business development team.

Mr. Vaccaro brings over 20 years' experience in the solar and renewable energy sectors having held senior executive and board level positions. "A true veteran of the solar and energy industry, Steven brings a proven track record of initiating and executing deals in both the North American and international marketplace" commented Justin Holland, CEO of Eguana. "With an established personal network spanning global solar and commercial real estate, we are encouraged and excited with the opportunities Steven has already presented."

"Having driven successful businesses in energy efficiency and solar energy, storage is the next big market. I've followed Eguana for some time and believe they have excellent products for the residential and commercial storage markets" added Vaccaro.

As part of Mr. Vaccaro's compensation, he will be issued 250,000 options pursuant to the company's stock option Plan.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE:EGT)(OTCQB:EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance power controls for residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has more than 15 years' experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

