EIFS Council of Canada announces Judging Panel for the ECC Architectural Design Awards Program

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - The EIFS Council of Canada (ECC) officially announced the names of those selected for the ECC Architectural Design Awards Judging Panel today.

The Panel will convene in April 2017 and independently select the recipient of the ECC Architectural Design Awards Program Grand Prize. The Panel may also select up to two honourable mentions in five categories: low rise residential, high rise residential, commercial/retail, recreational/institutional and renovations.

The five members of the Judging Panel for the 2016-17 ECC Architectural Design Awards are:

Alex Bozikovic, Architecture critic, The Globe and Mail

Robert J. Dyck, President, Robert J Dyck Architect & Engineer Inc

Dr. Ted Kesik, Professor of Building Science, Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape and Design, University of Toronto

Joe Somfay, Senior Architect, IBI Group

Dr. John Straube, Professor, University of Waterloo and Principal, RDH Building Science Inc

The ECC Architectural Design Awards Program was established to recognize design professionals and firms which incorporate EIFS products into innovative and creative built projects. The goal of the ECC Awards Program is to create a new benchmark in EIFS construction, and will help professionals to achieve Canada's national objective of creating resilient, sustainable buildings.

The Awards Program is open to all architects, architectural firms, builders or design professionals that have designed and completed a building located in Canada which utilizes EIFS. Eligible buildings must be occupied no sooner than January 1st, 2015 and no later than January 31st, 2017.

Registrations to determine eligibility are extended until April 7th, 2017. All applicants that have been deemed eligible have until April 7th, 2017 to prepare their electronic submission packages. Submissions must be received no later than 12:01am April 7th, 2017.

Award finalists will be announced on May 7th, 2017. Award recipients will be honoured at the EIFS Council of Canada Annual General Meeting and Awards Reception on June 13th, 2017.

For more information on the EIFS Council of Canada Architectural Design Awards Program and full details on categories, registration and submissions, please visit

http://eifscouncil.org/eifs-design-awards-program

The EIFS Council of Canada (ECC) was formed to represent the Canadian EIFS (Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems) industry across Canada and all its user sectors. The EIFS Council looks back over the industry's 40-year history in Canada to chart the course forward -- advancing innovation balanced with preservation and supported by independent and government validation. The ECC serves as the "official voice" for the Canadian EIFS industry. A not-for-profit industry association, the EIFS Council of Canada brings together leading National companies to form a collaborative network of vested stakeholders, to achieve in concert, what a single entity would not achieve on its own. While unifying and advancing industry interests, the EIFS Council also supports individual innovation and entrepreneurial efforts. The EIFS Council is uniquely qualified to draw from its diverse membership profile, enabling it to both explore and strengthen EIFS' growing building science foundations and end user value-proposition. In conjunction with its ongoing research, the ECC insures technology transfer through the development of training and education programs, partnering with educational institutions and professional associations across Canada.

Alex Bozikovic is the architecture critic for The Globe and Mail. His work has also appeared in Azure, Dwell, Frame and Metropolis. He attended the University of Toronto and City University of New York. Alex is an author of Toronto Architecture: A City Guide, to be published in June 2017.

Robert J Dyck is the President of Robert J Dyck Architect & Engineer Inc. Robert has over 43 years of experience in the building industry. He is both a professional engineer and licensed Architect, now specializing in Retirement Homes.

Ted Kesik is a professor of building science in the John H. Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape and Design at the University of Toronto with a career focus on the integration of professional practice, research and teaching. He entered the construction industry in 1974 and has since gained extensive experience in the various aspects of building enclosure design, quality assurance, performance verification, and building systems integration. Dr. Kesik continues to practice as a consulting engineer to leading architectural offices, forward thinking enterprises and progressive government agencies. He remains actively involved in technical organizations and is the author of numerous books, studies, reports and articles related to his areas of research and professional practice.

Joe Somfay is a Senior Architect with the IBI Group. Joe has over 45 years of international experience in cities as diverse as Sydney, Toronto and Waterloo. As a designer and manager, he has coordinated large multi-disciplinary teams collaborating on complex university, residential, commercial and mixed-use projects. His projects include architectural designs for mixed used and high rise projects. Joe is a two- time recipient of the Canadian Architect Award and a recipient of the Governor General's Award. Firmly committed to sustainability, Joe has taught at the University of Waterloo and consulted on sustainable design for the past 40 years.

Dr. John Straube is an Associate Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering and the School of Architecture at the University of Waterloo where he teaches courses in structural design, material science, and building science to both disciplines. He has broad experience in the building industry, having been involved in the design, construction, repair and restoration of buildings in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean. Considered an international expert in moisture related building problems, his building science expertise has been applied to mouldy roofs, failed masonry, insulating Mongolian yurts, wet basements, rotting crawlspaces and attics, historically sensitive retrofits, and litigation support for buildings as diverse as commercial office towers, manufactured housing, and sustainable straw bale homes. Dr. Straube is a Principal of RDH Building Science Inc. and has over 20 years' experience as a building scientist and engineer.