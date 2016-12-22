EILEEN FISHER Event Raises More than $310,000 for Girls on the Run

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Women's fashion company EILEEN FISHER, known for supporting the environment, human rights and initiatives for women and girls, raised more than $310,000 through its recent annual retail sales event benefiting Girls on the Run, a nonprofit organization that envisions a world where every girl can activate her limitless potential and boldly pursue her dreams.

"We are deeply grateful to have been selected as the beneficiary of EILEEN FISHER's Fall Event," Theresa Miller, Girls on the Run vice president of partnerships and development, said. "The funds raised will help further the mission and vision of Girls on the Run and will truly make an impact on the lives of the girls we serve."

Ten percent of the event's proceeds were distributed to Girls on the Run International and 33 Girls on the Run councils across the U.S. to help the program empower more girls nationwide.

"EILEEN FISHER values the work that Girls on The Run engages in and understands how transformational their programming is," Reisa Brafman, EILEEN FISHER social consciousness leader of community partnerships & women's initiatives, said. "We agree with GOTR's belief that every girl can embrace who she is, can define who she wants to be, can rise to any challenge, can change the world. It was an honor to partner with Girls on the Run councils throughout the United States and introduce them to our customers."

To get involved with Girls on the Run in your area, click here to find your local council.

Click here to find an EILEEN FISHER store location near you.

About EILEEN FISHER Inc.

EILEEN FISHER has been creating effortlessly chic clothes for over 30 years. Designed with pure shapes and fine fabrics, the collections offer sophistication, comfort and style that lasts. As a socially conscious company, EILEEN FISHER is a pioneer in eco-friendly fashion and in supporting global initiatives that empower women and girls. The clothing is sold at over 66 EILEEN FISHER retail stores, over 300 department and specialty stores across the US, UK and Canada as well as 2 Green Eileen stores, which are part of the company's innovative recycling program. EILEEN FISHER is the largest women's fashion company to be a certified B Corporation, voluntarily meeting high criterion for social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

www.eileenfisher.com

Follow EILEEN FISHER: @eileenfisherny

About Girls on the Run

Much more than a running program, Girls on the Run inspires girls in 3rd - 8th grades to recognize their inner strength and celebrate what makes them one of a kind. Trained coaches lead small teams through a 10-week curriculum that includes dynamic discussions, activities and fun running games. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5k event. Learn more at www.girlsontherun.org.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/22/11G125926/Images/GOTR_pic-2aabf5afe10a91d3937316d3c130e8a0.jpg