Elbit Systems Standardizes on Infor to Transform Business

Multi-million Dollar Project Underpinned by Infor Suite for Aerospace and Defense Industries

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced that Israeli defense technology giant Elbit Systems has selected Infor's suite of applications for the aerospace and defense industry as the platform for a comprehensive business transformation project. The five-year project is designed to drive aggressive, international growth by creating a standard set of processes and practices within 31 sites across multiple countries.

Driven by Elbit Systems' need to improve operational efficiency and be better positioned for organic and acquisitive growth, the "OneERP" technology platform for this project will deliver simplicity and scalability. It will also enable a set of shared services that will leverage resources across the business units and rapid integration of acquired companies as Elbit continues to grow. The project will encompass Elbit Systems' business units across Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), land and naval systems, electro-optics, communications, aerospace, commercial aviation, homeland security and surveillance and reconnaissance.

The suite of Infor applications will replace an existing environment of more than 10 different ERP applications including legacy systems. Infor was chosen on the basis of its substantial investment in last mile functionality, which is keenly aligned to the specific needs of the aerospace and defense industry. Infor also has a history of partnership and co-innovation with Elbit, with Elbit serving as a key contributor to the development of specific cost-pegging and grouping capabilities within the solution.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, president and CEO, Elbit Systems, said: "This is not simply an IT investment. Elbit will modernize its entire way of doing business, with standardized processes and systems that service our customers and 12,000 employees. This will enable us to reduce operating costs, simplify operations, improve business capabilities and pave the way for future growth. As a partner of more than 20 years, Infor presents us with a true 'OneERP' to help us achieve this."

Stephan Scholl, president, Infor, said: "This game-changing deal is the result of combining the right solution, the right partnership and understanding the critical role of time to value. It demonstrates that our industry-specific application suite provides one of the most functionally rich, integrated aerospace and defense solutions available today. It shows how a history of successful collaboration and co-innovation can serve as a powerful basis for improved business in the future. Most of all, it shows how a keen understanding of Elbit's goals for rapid business transformation translates into the right choice of technology and partner."

