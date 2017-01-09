Electra Meccanica Gears Up to Open SOLO Intro Stores and Dealerships Around the World, Appoints Mark West as President

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp., ("EMV" or 'the Company"), a Canadian-based designer and manufacturer of the SOLO, an all-electric single passenger vehicle developed to revolutionize the way people commute, announces the appointment of Mr. Mark West as President of the Company. In this capacity, Mr. West will focus on developing the strategic direction of EMV's dealership and sales operations, with a vision to expand SOLO Intro Stores and Dealerships worldwide.

Mr. West made his mark in the highly competitive food and beverage industry over the past 25 years culminating as President of Blenz Coffee. He oversaw the growth of the coffee chain from ten stores in British Columbia to over 70 stores in Canada and Asia, and successfully built the Blenz brand in BC, Alberta, Japan and the Philippines by developing a highly successful franchise program.

"Mark brings a wealth of experience in strategic planning, franchise development, sales, marketing and operations", remarked Jerry Kroll, Founder and CEO of Electra Meccanica. "Based on his collaborative leadership style and extensive knowledge of franchise models, Mark will contribute to our Company's success by developing our brand and establishing Electra Meccanica dealerships around the world".

Mr. West said, "As an automotive enthusiast, I am excited to join the team at EMV. I am passionate about the environment and I see the SOLO as a welcomed entrant to the electric vehicle space. We have a unique and innovative commuter vehicle at a price point that will have mass appeal. With upcoming SOLO production and deliveries, I invite all interested parties to explore a SOLO dealership in this rapidly expanding business."

About Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp.

Electra Meccanica strives to be the driving force behind sustainable transport by creating the compelling mass market, all-electric SOLO. The vehicle will make the urban commute more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly. The SOLO's futuristic design is powered by a 16.1 kWhs lithium ion battery and the drive system is tuned for higher speed and mobility. With a range of 160kms (100 miles), and a top speed of 130kms/h (80 mph), the SOLO delivers superior performance and spirited driving.

