Electra Meccanica Opens First SOLO Intro Store in Downtown Vancouver

Electric Vehicle Maker Establishing Retail Footprint for SOLO Dealerships

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp. (EMV), a Canadian-based designer and manufacturer of the SOLO, an all-electric single passenger vehicle developed to revolutionize the way people commute, opened its first retail Intro Store today in downtown Vancouver. Located in Bentall Centre, the Intro Store welcomes interested customers to learn more about the SOLO, talk with EMV representatives and place their reservations.

Jerry Kroll, founder and CEO of Electra Meccanica, explains, "Our stores will lay the groundwork for the distribution of the SOLO and serve as an introduction to the public of this unique, new clean energy vehicle. The stores also represent a blueprint for interested individuals who would like to own an Intro Store dealership."

"Our business is expanding quickly and we will be working with our Intro Store operators to introduce new retail locations across North America and internationally," added Mark West, President of Electra Meccanica. "Located in high foot-traffic locations, our Electra Meccanica stores are designed to engage and inform customers and show the benefits of driving electric."

Developed by Electra Meccanica, the SOLO is the first all-electric, single-seat vehicle designed to reduce traffic congestion, air pollution and vehicle operating costs. The SOLO has been engineered as a perfect vehicle for the more than 80% of drivers who commute and drive less than 50 km/36 miles per day as a single occupant. It can comfortably achieve highway speeds and has a 160 km/100 mile range on a full charge, making it the ideal supplementary vehicle that is also fun to drive. Available in four stunning colors: Titanium Silver, Electric Red, Raven Black and Arctic White, the SOLO retails at CAD$19,888 (approx. USD$15,500) and with various incentives and rebates, it is the most affordable EV in the market.

More information on ownership or becoming a SOLO retailer can be found at http://electrameccanica.com. Interact with ElectraMeccanica at Facebook/EMVSolo, @ElectraMecc and view videos on YouTube at http://bit.ly/2bigEaF.

About Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp.

Electra Meccanica strives to be the driving force behind sustainable transport by creating the compelling mass market, all-electric SOLO. The vehicle will make the urban commute more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly. The SOLO's futuristic design is powered by a 16.1 kWhs lithium ion battery and the drive system is tuned for higher speed and mobility. With a range of 160 kms (100 miles), and a top speed of 130 kms/h (80 mph), the SOLO delivers superior performance and spirited driving.

About Bentall Centre

Located at the centre of downtown Vancouver's business district at 505 Burrard Street, Bentall Centre is one of the largest integrated office complexes in Canada, providing a first class working environment for many of Canada's leading corporations. Few other developments have had a greater impact on the architectural appearance of Vancouver. Spanning over 1.5 million square feet, Bentall Centre offers four office towers and an expansive retail mall, complete with exterior waterfalls, reflecting pools and a multitude of wide, open spaces filled with native foliage and colourful planters.

With panoramic views over Burrard Inlet, Stanley Park and the North Shore Mountains, Bentall Centre is truly a city landmark. Combining superior office space with exceptional standards of service, it remains the choice for discerning tenants and the measure by which all others are judged.

Safe Harbour Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian laws. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans, "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the actual results of activities, variations in the underlying assumptions associated with the estimation of activities, the availability of capital to fund programs and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares, accidents, labor disputes and other risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/14/11G130301/Images/20170214_083449-39be36bde420806da44fd817e77e98a9.jpg