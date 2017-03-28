Electra Meccanica Reveals Two New Vehicles at 2017 Vancouver Auto Show

Company shows off images of the Tofino all-electric roadster and displays the race-prepped SOLO R performance vehicle

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Vancouver's Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corporation (EMV) revealed two new vehicles at the Vancouver Auto Show today. The first is a vehicle called the "Tofino." The Tofino is an all-electric, two-seat roadster representing an evolution of the classic Intermeccanica Roadster, an example of which can be seen in the EMV show stand. The other reveal vehicle on display is called the SOLO R which is a high-performance version of the SOLO electric car which debuted in September. Visitors to the show, which is being held at the Vancouver Convention Center from March 28 through April 2, can also see and experience the ground-breaking 2017 SOLO all-electric commuter vehicle.

"We are very proud to showcase our company, along with a couple of extremely exciting new vehicles at our hometown show," states Mark West, President of Electra Meccanica. "The passion behind these cars is a massive step-forward for our brand and they represent the best of what we can achieve from a performance standpoint. Vancouver Auto Show attendees and others around the world will not be disappointed."

Designed by a world-class coach-building team from Intermeccanica with an all-electric drivetrain, the Tofino will provide a spirited and powerful driving experience. The vehicle will be hand-crafted with an evolutionary design nod to the popular Intermeccanica Roadster. In short, the Tofino will give you a classic car look with the technology from today. The electric custom coach sports car will be made with advanced components and its long-range electric motor will take you anywhere you want to go in exceptional comfort and style. The Tofino has remarkably good looks with the lightweight retractable hard top up or down -- and it will have enough storage space for a weekend getaway or an adventurous cruise along the highways and backroads.

The Tofino is equipped with a high-performance, all-electric motor with a top speed of 200 kph (125 mph) and a 0-100 kph (0-60 mph) in under 7 Seconds. The chassis and body are made of a lightweight aerospace-grade composite and the car is capable of up to 400 km (250 Miles) of range on a full charge. The roadster will be available in five stunning colors including Titanium Silver, Electric Red, Raven Black, Arctic White, and Bionic Bronze with a suggested retail price starting at $50,000*. Estimated deliveries will begin by 2019 and interested individuals can make a $1,000* reservation for the Tofino at the show or by logging on to http://electrameccanica.com.

The SOLO R is a race-prepped performance variant of the innovative all-electric SOLO commuter vehicle, which made its world debut at Vancouver's Luxury and Supercar Weekend in September. The SOLO R has a high-performance battery system mated to performance brakes, oversized wheels and racing slicks. All of the updates come courtesy of Electra Meccanica's Advanced Performance team making the SOLO R a spec racer to be reckoned with on the road and on the track. More information on the EMV race program can be found at http://EMVRacing.com. Both the SOLO and SOLO R are being exhibited at the Vancouver Auto Show for the first time. Electra Meccanica is currently offering dealer opportunities and accepting fully-refundable $250* deposits for the SOLO which can be made at the show or placed online at http://electrameccanica.com.

*Plus taxes, subject to finalization upon delivery. Prices shown do not include any applicable taxes. All prices are in Canadian dollars. Financing available OAC. All specifications subject to change without notice.

About Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp.

Electra Meccanica strives to be the driving force behind sustainable transport by creating the compelling mass market, all-electric SOLO. The vehicle will make the urban commute more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly. The SOLO's futuristic design is powered by a 16.1 kWhs lithium ion battery and the drive system is tuned for higher speed and mobility. With a range of 160kms (100 miles), and a top speed of 130kms/h (80 mph), the SOLO delivers superior performance and spirited driving. The company recently announced plans to produce the Tofino roadster, an all-electric evolution of the Intermeccanica Roadster. More information on Intermeccanica can be found at http://intermeccanica.com.

More information on ownership or becoming a SOLO retailer can be found at http://electrameccanica.com. Interact with Electra Meccanica at Facebook/EMVSolo, @ElectraMecc and view videos on YouTube at http://bit.ly/2bigEaF.

