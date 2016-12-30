Electric Mirror announces winners of 2016 Cameo Laser Design Contest

Contest generates hundreds of designs, and awards top prize of $5,000

EVERETT, WA--(Marketwired - December 30, 2016) - Electric Mirror (www.electricmirror.com), the global leader in mirror technology, announced today the winners of its 2016 Cameo™ Laser Design Contest. Cameo Laser Designs is a patent-pending process that uses proprietary laser technology to etch decorative patterns into the lighted areas of the mirror surface, creating unique and luxurious lighted mirrors.

First Place is awarded to Jennifer Wimmer, Senior Associate & Director of Hotel & Home Studio at Glavé & Holmes Architecture in Richmond, Virginia, for her design titled "Crafty 1". Wimmer wins $5,000, and her Crafty 1 lighted mirror will be produced and showcased in Electric Mirror's tradeshow booth at leading hospitality trade shows in 2017, including HD Expo in Las Vegas, BDNY in New York, and BD West in Los Angeles. When asked about the inspiration for her design, Wimmer said "I'm inspired by the timelessness of the Arts and Crafts style. It's both traditional and contemporary. Adherence to the underlying module allows for the creation of geometric designs that are dynamic and symmetrical, or asymmetrical, yet coherent."

Second Place is awarded to Jamie Hysell, Senior Designer at IDI Studio in Seattle, Washington, for her design titled "Sprinkle Border." Hysell wins $1,000 for her design, and states "I was inspired by the beautiful rainy afternoons in the Pacific Northwest – the birthplace of Electric Mirror. This mirror will shine like the raindrops on a window as the sun breaks through the clouds. Just as raindrops reflect and refract light, so too will this mirror."

Third Place is awarded to Takehiro Murao, Architect at T. Murao Design, Inc. in Brooklyn, New York, for his design titled "Eclipse". Murao credits the solar eclipse 'Diamond Ring' as the inspiration behind his design.

In a surprise conclusion to the contest, Electric Mirror President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Mischel created a special President's Choice Award for a design titled "Howling at the Moon", submitted by 10 and 11 year old brothers Everett and Samuel Long of Dallas, Texas. The brothers were inspired to collaborate on the design after visiting Great Wolf Lodge, and said "We thought other children might enjoy walking into a hotel room and seeing this mirror. Plus, participating in a project for our Dad's work made it especially fun!" Each brother received a kit full of art supplies to nurture their creativity and artistry.

"Cameo Laser Designs offers hotels, restaurants, commercial venues, and even homeowners the ability to express their personal style and taste through beautifully-etched lighted mirrors," said Mischel. "The Cameo Laser Design Contest demonstrated that anyone can come up with a great idea, and the designs can be as varied as the inspirations behind them. Cameo truly is the next generation of lighted mirrors, and it's available only through Electric Mirror."

