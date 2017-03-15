Electric Mirror Files Federal Patent Infringement Lawsuits Against Lighted Mirror Importers

Family-run company takes action to support American manufacturing, protect American jobs, and encourage innovation

EVERETT, WA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Electric Mirror (electricmirror.com), the global leader in mirror technology, announced today it has filed multiple patent infringement lawsuits in Federal District Court against importers of lighted mirrors.

In the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, Electric Mirror is bringing an action against Majestic Mirrors & Frame, LLC, for willfully and deliberately infringing U.S. Patents 7,853,414; 7,805,260; 7,599,668; D704,938; and D579,671.

In the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, Electric Mirror is bringing an action against Aptations, Inc. for willfully and deliberately infringing U.S. Patents 7,853,414 and D704,938.

In the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Electric Mirror is bringing an action against Lumidesign, Inc., for willfully and deliberately infringing U.S. Patents 7,853,414; D704,938; and D579,671.

In the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Electric Mirror is bringing an action against Project Light, LLC, for willfully and deliberately infringing U.S. Patents 7,853,414; 7,805,260 and D704,938.

In the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Electric Mirror is bringing an action against Foundation Art Services, Inc., for willfully and deliberately infringing U.S. Patents 7,853,414; D704,938; and D579,671.

In each of these actions, Electric Mirror asserts that it has been harmed and that the defendants are directly and indirectly violating the patents by selling, offering to sell, actively inducing others to sell, and making or using the patented inventions in the United States. The suits pertain to numerous Electric Mirror lighted mirror products. Electric Mirror is seeking damages adequate to compensate for this infringement.

"Electric Mirror began in our family garage, and as we've grown, we've invested millions of dollars in research and development to create new, innovative products for our customers," said Jim Mischel Jr., Electric Mirror CEO. "Today we employ over 350 people at our manufacturing site in Everett, Washington. We value the intellectual property they've created and the 47 patents that have recognized their achievements. We stand firm in our resolve to protect their efforts."

"Patent law goes back to the founding of this nation, and exists to encourage innovation," said Mischel. "When companies copy other peoples' ideas it diminishes the desire to continue to innovate and develop new ideas. Electric Mirror is taking a stand to not only protect our company, but also our employees, their jobs, and the industries we serve."

Patrick Erickson, an Electric Mirror employee, added "I've personally been involved in the development of many of our patented products. To know that other companies are intentionally copying my ideas and profiting from them is hard to swallow. I'm passionate about developing new, innovative products for our customers, but I need to know that the hard work my colleagues and I invest will be protected. My job depends on it."

"We're proud to be a family-owned, U.S. manufacturer," said Mischel. "And we're committed now, more than ever, to creating products people love, and protecting the jobs of the Americans who make them."

Electric Mirror is represented in United States District Court for the Western District of Washington by Ellis Li & McKinstry PLLC in Seattle, Washington and Capital IP Law Group in Washington, D.C. Electric Mirror is represented in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York by Bakos & Kritzer in New York, New York and Capital IP Law Group.

ABOUT ELECTRIC MIRROR

Electric Mirror is the global leader in mirror technology, and the preferred choice of well-known luxury brands world-wide. It offers an extensive array of products that includes lighted bathroom mirrors, lighted makeup mirrors, lighted wardrobe mirrors, and lighted mirrored cabinets; lighted mirror TVs, bathroom mirror TVs, entertainment mirror TVs, and waterproof TVs; plus fog-free mirrors and corridor lighting. It also offers innovative technology that can be incorporated into these products, including Seamless™, a lighted LED clock; Keen®, which offers energy savings, dimming and nightlight; Vive™, which transforms mirrors into wireless stereo systems; and DuraMirror®, the only mirror made specifically for the harsh bathroom environment. The company, based in Everett, Washington, has served the hospitality, healthcare, senior living, commercial, and residential markets for over two decades. Electric Mirror products are proudly made in America and have earned the company a global reputation for superior quality and unsurpassed customer care.

