Electric Mirror Files Patent Complaint With U.S. International Trade Commission to Bar Importation of Infringing Lighted Mirror Products

Family-run company takes action to support American manufacturing, protect American jobs, and encourage innovation

EVERETT, WA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Electric Mirror (electricmirror.com), the global leader in mirror technology, announced today it has filed a patent complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission ("ITC") against Majestic Mirror & Frame, Project Light, Foundation Art Services and other importers. The complaint asserts that the named respondents -- who source their products from a variety of foreign manufacturers, mostly in China -- import or cause the importation of products that infringe Electric Mirror's patents, resulting in injury to a domestic industry. The complaint requests the ITC to institute an investigation into the unlawful importation into the United States of infringing lighted mirrors, and to then issue (a) cease and desist orders that prohibit the marketing and selling in the United States of all accused infringing lighted mirror products; and (b) an exclusion order against further importation of all accused lighted mirror products by, for or on behalf of the named respondents.

"Electric Mirror began in our family garage, and as we've grown, we've invested millions of dollars in research and development to create new, innovative products for our customers," said Jim Mischel Jr., Electric Mirror CEO. "Today we employ over 350 people at our manufacturing site in Everett, Washington. We value the intellectual property they've created and the 47 patents that have recognized their achievements. We stand firm in our resolve to protect their efforts."

The complaint, pertaining to U.S. utility patents 7,853,414; 7,805,260; and 7,599,668 and design patents D704,938 and D579,671, relates to Electric Mirror lighted mirror products.

"Patent law goes back to the founding of this nation, and exists to encourage innovation," said Mischel. "When companies copy other peoples' ideas it diminishes the desire to continue to innovate and develop. Electric Mirror is taking a stand to not only protect our company, but also our employees, their jobs, and the industries we serve."

Jamie Curnew, an Electric Mirror manufacturing employee and U.S. Army veteran, added "I have a wife and seven kids to support, so this stuff matters to me and my family. We all depend on my job at Electric Mirror. I can't afford to lose my job to a company in China."

"We're proud to be a family-run, U.S. manufacturer," said Mischel. "And we're committed now, more than ever, to creating products people love, and protecting the jobs of the Americans who make them."

Electric Mirror is represented in this action by Capital IP Law Group in Washington, D.C.

ABOUT ELECTRIC MIRROR

Electric Mirror is the global leader in mirror technology, and the preferred choice of well-known luxury brands world-wide. It offers an extensive array of products that includes lighted bathroom mirrors, lighted makeup mirrors, lighted wardrobe mirrors, and lighted mirrored cabinets; lighted mirror TVs, bathroom mirror TVs, entertainment mirror TVs, and waterproof TVs; plus fog-free mirrors and corridor lighting. It also offers innovative technology that can be incorporated into these products, including Seamless™, a lighted LED clock; Keen®, which offers energy savings, dimming and nightlight; Vive™, which transforms mirrors into wireless stereo systems; and DuraMirror®, the only mirror made specifically for the harsh bathroom environment. The company, based in Everett, Washington, has served the hospitality, healthcare, senior living, commercial, and residential markets for over two decades. Electric Mirror products are proudly made in America and have earned the company a global reputation for superior quality and unsurpassed customer care.

