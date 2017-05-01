ELECTRIC MIRROR LAUNCHES AVA, THE PERFECT MIRROR FOR MAKEUP APPLICATION

Proceeds from the sale of Ava™, part of the company's Inspired Technology collection of products, will be donated to help find a cure for cancer

EVERETT, WA--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Electric Mirror (www.electricmirror.com), the global leader in mirror technology, introduces Ava, a new lighted mirror designed to help women perfect their makeup application. Featuring SmartLook™ technology, Ava™ allows women to change the lighted mirror's light color to closely match the environment they're about to encounter, making precise makeup application possible.

"Ava gives women the confidence to look their best in any environment," said Aaron Mischel, Electric Mirror Executive Vice President and Partner. "The tunable white LED lights let women select the color that best matches the environment they're preparing for – outdoors, indoors, or evening."

Ava offers three Kelvin color settings. 6,500K is perfect for a leisurely day at the pool, a brisk mountain hike, or 18 holes at the local country club. 4,600K is ideal for an important boardroom meeting, a busy day on campus, or a quick get-together with friends for lunch. And 2,700K sets the stage perfectly for an intimate dinner, an evening out at a nightclub hotspot, or curtain rise at the theater.

The product name Ava was chosen to honor an Electric Mirror employee's beautiful younger sister who is battling cancer. "When we first met Ava, we were struck by her strength, confidence and beautiful smile", stated Electric Mirror CEO Jim Mischel. "And because this mirror brings out every woman's beauty and confidence, naming it after Ava just made sense."

Now every time an Ava mirror is produced, Electric Mirror employees will be reminded of beautiful, confident Ava. And every time an Ava mirror is purchased, a portion of the proceeds will be donated in Ava's honor to help find a cure for cancer.

Ava joins the Electric Mirror Inspired Technology collection of products, which also includes the Savvy™ SmartMirror™; Vive™, a Bluetooth-enabled music mirror; Keen™, an automatic dimming and energy-saving mirror; Seamless™, an embedded LED clock; and Mirror TVs, which display a television in the mirror. Ava technology can be added to any of Electric Mirror's products.

Electric Mirror Inspired Technology products, including Ava, will be on display at upcoming industry tradeshows, including HD Expo, May 3-5 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Electric Mirror invites attendees to visit its booth to personally try out Ava and the other Inspired Technology products.

To learn more about Electric Mirror, specifically Ava, visit www.electricmirror.com/ava.

ABOUT ELECTRIC MIRROR

Electric Mirror is the global leader in mirror technology, and the preferred choice of well-known luxury brands world-wide. It offers an extensive array of products that includes lighted bathroom mirrors, lighted makeup mirrors, lighted wardrobe mirrors, and lighted mirrored cabinets; lighted mirror TVs, bathroom mirror TVs, entertainment mirror TVs, and waterproof TVs; plus fog-free mirrors and corridor lighting.

Electric Mirror also offers innovative technology that can be incorporated into these products, including Savvy™, the world's smartest mirror; Ava™, the color-changing mirror for flawless makeup application; Keen®, the brightest way to dim; Vive™, which transforms mirrors into wireless stereo systems; Seamless™, an elegantly integrated LED clock; and DuraMirror®, the only mirror made specifically for the harsh bathroom environment.

The company, based in Everett, Washington, has served the hospitality, commercial, healthcare, senior living, and residential markets for over two decades. Electric Mirror is proud to be a USA Manufacturer, and its products have earned the company a global reputation for superior quality and unsurpassed customer care.

To request a quote for Electric Mirror products, please contact

sales@electricmirror.com

425.776.4946

