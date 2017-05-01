Electric Mirror Ushers in Hotel Room of the Future With New Savvy Smart Mirror

Savvy™, part of company's Inspired Technology collection of products, puts guests in control of their hotel experience

EVERETT, WA--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Electric Mirror (www.electricmirror.com), the global leader in mirror technology, introduces Savvy, the world's smartest mirror. The Savvy SmartMirror™ is available for specification in the global hospitality market beginning August, 2017.

Savvy turns the ordinary into the extraordinary. No longer is a mirror simply for looking at a reflection. With Savvy in the mirror, hotel guests have the world at their fingertips. And their entire hotel experience under their control.

"Savvy provides the information guests want when they travel -- news, weather, traffic, and much more," said Jim Mischel, Electric Mirror CEO. "Savvy can be customized for any hotel, letting guests control the ambiance of their guest room. Savvy connects the guest with all of the hotel's services, and lets them know what's going on both within the hotel as well as nearby."

Savvy is proprietary and patent pending, and includes features designed specifically for hotels. With Savvy, guests will be able to contact the concierge for dinner reservations, ask the valet to retrieve their car, set a lighting scene for their room, lock the door and open the curtains, plus much more. The Savvy mirror itself will provide hotel information, play the guest's favorite music, broadcast their favorite TV show, stream real-time news, sports and stocks, and even change colors to adjust the room ambiance. Savvy will create a level of luxury and pampering for hotel guests that's never before been seen.

Savvy joins the Electric Mirror Inspired Technology collection of products, which also includes Vive™, a Bluetooth-enabled music mirror; Keen™, an automatic dimming and energy-saving mirror; Ava™, a color-changing mirror for make-up application; Seamless™, an embedded LED clock; and Mirror TVs, which display a television in the mirror. Savvy will be available in both bathroom mirrors and guest room mirrors.

Electric Mirror Inspired Technology products, including Savvy, will be on display at upcoming industry tradeshows, including HD Expo, May 3-5 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Electric Mirror invites attendees to visit its booth to personally try out Savvy and the other Inspired Technology products.

To learn more about Electric Mirror, specifically Savvy, visit www.electricmirror.com/savvy.

ABOUT ELECTRIC MIRROR

Electric Mirror is the global leader in mirror technology, and the preferred choice of well-known luxury brands world-wide. It offers an extensive array of products that includes lighted bathroom mirrors, lighted makeup mirrors, lighted wardrobe mirrors, and lighted mirrored cabinets; lighted mirror TVs, bathroom mirror TVs, entertainment mirror TVs, and waterproof TVs; plus fog-free mirrors and corridor lighting.

Electric Mirror also offers innovative technology that can be incorporated into these products, including Savvy™, the world's smartest mirror; Ava™, the color-changing mirror for flawless makeup application; Keen®, the brightest way to dim; Vive™, which transforms mirrors into wireless stereo systems; Seamless™, an elegantly integrated LED clock; and DuraMirror®, the only mirror made specifically for the harsh bathroom environment.

The company, based in Everett, Washington, has served the hospitality, commercial, healthcare, senior living, and residential markets for over two decades. Electric Mirror is proud to be a USA Manufacturer, and its products have earned the company a global reputation for superior quality and unsurpassed customer care.

