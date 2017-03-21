Electrical Distribution Equipment from Newton Falls Paper Mill to be Auctioned on Aucto.com

Transformers, switchgear and associated equipment to be sold in a no-reserve auction on Tuesday, March 28th, 2017

NEWTON FALLS, NY--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Global Machine Brokers (GMB), an industrial machinery sales firm, will be hosting a one-day online-only auction on March 28, 2017, to liquidate the electrical substation equipment from the former Newton Falls Paper Mill in New York.

While the mill site is undergoing redevelopment, the site owners have ordered the liquidation of the remaining assets in the facility. The auction offering includes substation transformers, power distribution switchgear, MCCs, motor control drives and associated equipment.

In order to bid in the online-auction, interested buyers must register on www.Aucto.com.

Featured lots include:

Click here for a video auction preview.

Inspection is by appointment only. To arrange a viewing, please contact Bill Nolan, by phone, at 315-276-5129. Visitors without an appointment will not be accommodated.

ABOUT THE AUCTION

Where: Online-only https://www.aucto.com/

Online-only https://www.aucto.com/ Viewing Dates: Viewing is strictly by appointment.

Viewing is strictly by appointment. Lots end: 9:00 AM EDT, Tuesday Mar. 28, 2017

ABOUT AUCTO

