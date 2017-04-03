News Room

Electrovaya Announces Results of Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Electrovaya Inc. (TSX: EFL) (OTCQX: EFLVF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2017 Annual and Special Meeting held on March 31st, 2017 in Mississauga, Ontario, were approved. The five directors named in the management information circular of the Company, being Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, Dr. Bejoy Das Gupta, Mr. Ralph E. Lean, Dr. Alexander McLean and Dr. Carolyn Hansson, were each elected as returning directors by over 99% of the votes cast for and less than 1% of the votes withheld at the Meeting for each director individually.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee  Votes For  Votes Withheld  Percentage of Votes For  Percentage of Votes Withheld
Dr. Sankar Das Gupta  49,641,404  49,204  99.90%  0.10%
Dr. Bejoy Das Gupta  49,433,504  257,104  99.48%  0.52%
Ralph E. Lean  49,241,954  448,654  99.10%  0.90%
Dr. Alexander McLean  49,453,380  237,228  99.52%  0.48%
Dr. Carolyn Hansson  49,247,480  443,128  99.11%  0.89%

Goodman & Associates LLP, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company. The increase to common shares issuable under the stock option plan was approved.

Additional details are included in the report of voting results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX: EFL) (OTCQX: EFLVF) designs, develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion Super Polymer® batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. Electrovaya, through its fully owned subsidiary, Litarion GmbH, also produces cells, electrodes and SEPARION™ ceramic separators and has manufacturing capacity of about 500MWh/annum. Electrovaya is a technology focused company with extensive IP. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has production facilities in Canada and Germany with customers around the globe.

