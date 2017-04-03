Electrovaya Announces Results of Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Electrovaya Inc. (TSX: EFL) ( OTCQX : EFLVF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2017 Annual and Special Meeting held on March 31st, 2017 in Mississauga, Ontario, were approved. The five directors named in the management information circular of the Company, being Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, Dr. Bejoy Das Gupta, Mr. Ralph E. Lean, Dr. Alexander McLean and Dr. Carolyn Hansson, were each elected as returning directors by over 99% of the votes cast for and less than 1% of the votes withheld at the Meeting for each director individually.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld Dr. Sankar Das Gupta 49,641,404 49,204 99.90% 0.10% Dr. Bejoy Das Gupta 49,433,504 257,104 99.48% 0.52% Ralph E. Lean 49,241,954 448,654 99.10% 0.90% Dr. Alexander McLean 49,453,380 237,228 99.52% 0.48% Dr. Carolyn Hansson 49,247,480 443,128 99.11% 0.89%

Goodman & Associates LLP, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company. The increase to common shares issuable under the stock option plan was approved.

Additional details are included in the report of voting results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

