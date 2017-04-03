Electrovaya Receives First Purchase Order for its Lithium Ion Ceramic Drop-In Replacement Forklift Battery from US Fortune 100 Company

First purchase order for the Elivate product line of lithium ion ceramic batteries for drop-in replacement of lead acid batteries in forklifts; This green tech solution allows for reduced energy consumption and increased productivity

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Electrovaya Inc. (TSX: EFL) ( OTCQX : EFLVF), today announced, that it has received its first purchase order for US$634,000 (~Cdn $830,000) for its line of lithium ion ceramic forklift battery systems for a US Fortune 100 global snacking company. The batteries will be used in Class I and Class II forklifts and be installed at a single distribution center as a 'drop-in battery' in the fork-lift trucks.

Prior to the order, demonstration batteries were tested for over 5 months at one of the Fortune 100 company's distribution centers. Electrovaya's Elivate batteries powered the fork-lifts, three shifts a day and six days a week. The batteries were also tested and approved by the fork-lift truck manufacturer.

Electrovaya's booth #3283 at ProMat 2017, McCormick Place, Chicago 3-6 April, 2017 showcases the Elivate Lithium Ion Ceramic Batteries.

Electrovaya's lithium ion ceramic battery system is a green tech solution in the forklift sector. The Electrovaya battery can improve sustainability and enhance productivity, reduce maintenance, allow peak power shifting to reduce peak demand, and reduces electricity usage in heavy duty 24/7 distribution and manufacturing environments. The Electrovaya batteries include its proprietary ceramic separator, SEPARION™, enabling enhanced safety and cycle-life.

