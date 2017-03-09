Element 8 Drives Record $6.1 Million in Funding to Promising Clean Technology Startups

Record year for funding includes debt and equity through a variety of mechanisms, including direct investing, syndication and the Element 8 Fund

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Element 8 (http://www.element8angels.com/) announced its members drove more than $6.1 million in funding to 27 innovative clean technology companies in 2016. Nearly $5,000,000 was invested by Element 8 members, another $600,000+ was invested as equity through syndication and $550,000 was invested by the Element 8 Fund. This is a record amount of funding in a single year for the group, which was founded in 2006, and which has invested $29 million in 74 companies and capital funds across cleantech and sustainability industries since that time.

"The amount of funding not only reflects the strength of new and follow-on investment opportunities across the cleantech sector, but also the range of mechanisms, from debt to equity, and from syndication to the Element 8 Fund," said Eric Berman, co-chair of Element 8. "Element 8 and its members continue to be the go-to resource that connects innovative cleantech companies with investors seeking purpose-driven and impactful returns."

Companies receiving investments span a wide range of technologies, industries and business models, and reflect new opportunities and imperatives in the marketplace for sustainability. First-time investments during 2016 include: Arcadia Power, Beta Hatch, Cadenza Innovation, Evrnu, LaserMotive, LevelTen Energy, Omnidian, Pick My Solar, Retrolux, Sealed and SMASHsolar. Follow-on investments include: Adaptive Symbiotic Technologies, Apana, Axiom Exergy, ConnectDER, EnergySavvy, Energy Storage Systems, Fledge, Green Canopy Homes (and associated funds), Indow, OndaVia, OneEnergy Renewables, Oscilla Power, SparkFund, TBF Environmental Technologies and WISErg.

Element 8 is a community of accredited angel investors, themselves successful executives, engineers and entrepreneurs, who provide investment capital, connections and strategic advice empowering early-stage cleantech companies to achieve market success. Members of Element 8, whether seasoned investors or new angels with a desire to learn, gain access to quality deal flow and tools for making successful investment decisions. Element 8's cooperative due diligence process, powerful business network, and impactful education opportunities provide members the opportunity and knowledge for creating a diverse portfolio to meet their unique investment goals.

Companies receiving investment from Element 8 members, its fund and other investors get more than just capital. They become part of a national network of people with a shared vision and a commitment to collaboration. Element 8 members offer their early-stage companies strategic and operational guidance, and help them accelerate development and commercialization by building critical relationships across the cleantech ecosystem of investors, customers, peer companies, strategic partners and research institutions.

About Element 8

Element 8 is the first angel investment group in North America to focus exclusively on cleantech, and continues to be a leading funder of early stage companies across the continent. Element 8 pairs its members' collective expertise with outstanding entrepreneurs to help build successful companies that accelerate the transition to a cleaner future and prosperous sustainable world. To date, members have invested more than $29 million in 74 companies and capital funds in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Montana, New York, Oregon, Virginia, Washington (state), Washington, D.C. and British Columbia, Canada. More information is available at: www.element8angels.com.