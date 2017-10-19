Element Fleet Schedules Q3-2017 Financial Results and Conference Call

October 19, 2017 11:00 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 19, 2017) - Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) ("Element" or "the Company"), the global leader in fleet management, will hold its third quarter results conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on November 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Company's financial and operating results for the period will be issued prior to the call.
To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers:
A series of presentation slides will be referenced by management during the conference call. These slides will be available on the Company's website in advance of the conference call and may be accessed at https://www.elementfleet.com/about-us/investor-relations/presentations.
The call will be recorded and may be accessed through December 29, 2017 by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and entering the pass code 1046782#.
Element Fleet Management Corp.Zev KormanSenior Vice President, Investor Relations(416) 646-5421zkorman@elementcorp.com
